The 2024 Genesis G70 sedan is getting a mild-to-medium refresh for 2024. In anticipation of the new model's official debut, Genesis Canada has shared pricing and details for the trims making up the offer this year.

2024 Genesis G70 blue Photo: Genesis

2024 Genesis G70: What's new?

Offered at a starting price of $53,000, the car is set to deliver more dynamic handling and sharper braking, the company says. We’re also in for a more refined interior and a longer list of standard features.

In addition, and perhaps the biggest deal is that the engine of the base version is new. The previous 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder (252 hp, 260 lb-ft of torque) is replaced by a 2.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder (300 hp, 311 lb-ft of torque), wedded to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Digital key of 2024 Genesis G70 Photo: Genesis

A digital key

In addition, the 2024 G70 will benefit from a new digital key, included with Genesis Connected Services, and which is compatible with Apple, Samsung and Google phones. This function essentially allows the vehicle to recognize the driver and adjust vehicle settings according to their preferences. The digital key can also be shared with friends and family, so that they can access the vehicle if necessary.

New colours are available for the exterior (Vatna Grey, Kawah Blue) and interior (Obsidian Black/Fog Grey).

Here's the list of Genesis G70 trims making up the offer for 2024:

Genesis G70 2.5T Advance AWD (MSRP $53,000 CAD) - This model comes standard with Genesis' Highway Driving Assist safety suite, which includes a host of functions and driving aids. New features inside include the introduction of touch controls for the climate control system, as well as a frameless rearview mirror. Design enhancements touch on the multifunction buttons, interior door accents, air vents, cup holders and key fobs. Standard equipment includes the following:

- Large panoramic roof

- Brembo brakes

- Electronic parking brake

- Driving modes

- 19-inch alloy wheels

- Hands-free opening trunk

- Heated, electronically folding mirrors

- Welcome lights under the mirrors

- Automatic low-beam headlights

- Rain-sensing wipers

- LED headlamps and lights

- Heated and ventilated leather seats with memory

- Power-adjustable lumbar support for driver's seat

- Heated steering wheel

- Adaptive cruise control

- Push-button start

- Instrument cluster with eight-inch information display

- Auto-dimming rearview mirror with integrated garage door opener

- Dual-zone air conditioning

- Power-adjustable steering column

- 10.25-inch screen for multimedia system

- 60-40 split folding rear seats

- Siriux XM satellite radio with 90-day trial period

- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto applications

- Genesis connected services

- Bluetooth

G70 2.5 T Prestige AWD (MSRP $58,000) - This version benefits from the same equipment, but also offers:

- Nappa leather seats with quilted finish

- Suede microfiber-covered arch and pillars.

- A higher-end Lexicon audio system.

- Heated rear seats

- Acoustic front windscreen and windows

- A monitor offering a peripheral view of the model

- Blind spot monitoring system (in addition to all standard features)

G70 3.3 T Advanced AWD (MSRP $58,000) – This more muscular variant takes the elements of the base model and adds:

- 3.3L twin-turbo V6 engine (365 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque)

- Variable-ratio power steering

- Electronically controlled suspension

- Four-way power-adjustable lumbar support

- Electrically extendable driver's seat and side bolsters

- Heated rear seats

- Lexicon audio system

G70 3.3T Sport AWD ($64,000 MSRP) - This has the equipment of the 3.3 T Advanced version, plus the following:

- 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster

- Sport seats covered in Nappa leather

- Arch and pillars covered in suede microfibre

- Alloy pedals

- 19-inch alloy sports wheels

- Performance tires

- Variable exhaust system that can add up to three hp

- Dark chrome grille

- Sporty aluminum accents

- Limited-slip rear differential

- Head-up display system

- Acoustic front windscreen and windows

- Monitor for all-round view of the model

- Blind spot monitoring system (in addition to all standard features)

The 2024 Genesis G70 will be in dealerships soon. Before that, we'll have the opportunity to drive this revised sedan at the end of January.