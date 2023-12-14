• Starting price for the luxury sedan is set at $109,500 for 2024.

The 2024 Lexus LS gets some technological upgrades for the new model-year, as well as mew wheel designs and a new Nightfall Micra colour on some trims.

The new wheel designs and new colour option sums up the exterior changes. The interior gets more substantial updates, notably upgraded safety technology, full-colour 12.3-inch multimedia display and additional convenience features. All models are now equipped with the Lexus Safety System + 3.0, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and voice command system, Users can use their smartphone to control all Lexus Interface connected services.

Powertrains of the 2024 Lexus LS

There are four LS 500 models of the 2024 Lexus LS offered in Canada, each one powered by the same twin-turbo V6 with 10-speed automatic transmission. Output is 416 hp and the powertrain can provide a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 4.6 seconds.

The 500h Executive hybrid variant adds a self-charging motor to the mix, with net output in this case sitting at 354 hp (0-100 time is 5.5 seconds). The setup translates into an official combined fuel consumption rating of 9.2L/100 km. All models are in all-wheel drive configuration.

Here are trim details and pricing for each trim:

2024 Lexus LS 500 Signature (MSRP $109,500) – This model features

- 19-inch alloy wheels

- Power moonroof

- Dual-zone automatic climate control with climate concierge system

- Heated rear seats

- 28-way power adjustable driver’s seat with memory and massage function

- 20-way power adjustable front row passenger seat with memory

- 12.3-inch multi-information display (new)

- Digital key (new)

There are four body colour options: Eminent Pearl White, Atomic Silver, Iridium, and Caviar, and two interior choices: Black or Palomino interior colour scheme, with organic artwood trim.

2024 Lexus LS 500 Luxury (MSRP $120,250) – This enhances the Signature model and adds:

- 20-inch alloy wheels

- Front and rear air suspension systems

- Digital display rear view mirror

- Heated and ventilated rear seats

- 4-zone independent climate control

- 28-way power adjustable front row passenger seat with massage function

- 18-way power adjustable rear seats

- Panoramic moonroof

- Rear door sunshades

- Panoramic View Monitor system

There are new safety function for 2024, namely Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Change Assist, and Front Cross Traffic Alert systems, plus the Advanced Park feature.

The choices of body colours include Eminent Pearl White, Atomic Silver, Iridium, Manganese Lustre, Silver Illusion, Caviar and Nightfall Mica. Interior finish choices vary by body colour, but include Black and Palomino with organic artwood trim and White with matte laser special wood trim.

2024 Lexus LS 500 Executive (MSRP $129,850) – This model adds:

- 20-inch forged aluminum alloy wheels

- 22-way power adjustable rear seats

- Rear seat powered extendable Ottoman

- Rear seat massage function

- Powered rear door sunshades

Body colour options include Eminent Pearl White, Atomic Silver, Iridium, Manganese Lustre, Silver Illusion, Caviar and Nightfall Mica. Interior finish choices vary by body colour, but include Black, Crimson Red / Black, and White, all with matte laser special wood trim.

2024 Lexus LS 500 F SPORT (MSRP $113,650) – This model has more aggressive styling and performance capabilities, starting from the Signature configuration and adding sport-tuned suspension systems as well as F SPORT exclusive features like:

- 20-inch alloy wheels

- Smooth leather seats

- Exterior and interior style packages

- Instrumentation taken from the Lexus LFA Super Car

Other features include:

- Front and rear air suspension systems

- Panoramic moonroof

- 28-way power adjustable front row passenger seat

- Digital display rear view mirror

- Panoramic View Monitor system.

New safety features for 2024 include Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Change Assist, and Front Cross Traffic Alert systems, plus the Advanced Park feature.

The body colour options include two exclusive colours, Ultra White and Matador Red Mica, as well as Atomic Silver, Iridium, Manganese Lustre, Silver Illusion and Caviar. Interior finish choices vary by body colour, but include Black, Circuit Red / Black, and White / Black, all with Hadori aluminum trim.

2024 Lexus LS price unveiling Photo: Lexus

2024 Lexus LS 500h Executive (MSERP $133,350) – This is the only hybrid model in the range. Its features include:

- 20-inch black and bright machine-finished alloy wheels

- Lexus Adaptive Front Lighting system

- 4-zone independent automatic climate control with climate concierge system

- 28-way power adjustable front seats with memory and massage functions

- 22-way power adjustable rear seats

- Heated and ventilated rear seats

- Rear seat power extendable Ottoman

- Semi-aniline leather upholstery

- Power rear door and window sunshades

- Panoramic View Monitor system

- Digital display rear view mirror

- Power moonroof

- 12.3-inch multi-information display (new)

- Digital key (new)

New safety functions include Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Change Assist, and Front Cross Traffic Alert systems, plus the Advanced Park feature.

The range of body colours includes Eminent Pearl White, Atomic Silver, Iridium, Manganese Lustre, Silver Illusion, Caviar and Nightfall Mica. Interior finish choices vary by body colour, but include Black, Crimson Red / Black, and White, all with matte laser special wood trim.

The 2024 Lexus LS luxury sedan is on sale as of now at Lexus dealers in Canada.