Genesis is making a change under the hood with its G70 sedan for 2024. The 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder that has served the model since its debut in 2019 is being replaced by another 4-cylinder turbo engine, this one a 2.5L unit.

The G70 will also now feature Brembo brakes as standard, which were previously available as an option.

The main difference for motorists is that the new powertrain gains 48 hp, so that G70s equipped with this block will offer 300 hp.

The twin-turbocharged 3.3L V6 is still available, and we don't expect its output to change from the current 365 hp. The 8-speed automatic transmission is still available.

2024 Genesis G70 blue Photo: Genesis

Logo of 2024 Genesis G70 Photo: Genesis

For the rest, the model remains unchanged, except that it will bear a new version of the Genesis logo, while two new exterior colours join the mix: Vatna Gray and Kawah Blue.

Small changes have also been made to the interior. These include a new climate control screen, frameless rearview mirror and two new two-tone colour options: Obsidian Black/Fog Grey and Obsidian Black/Vanilla Beige.

Other standard equipment includes rear side airbags and UBS-C charging. Users will be able to use their smartphone as a digital key to access the car. It will be associated with Apple Wallet or Samsung Pass, enabling users to share access to their G70 without having to physically hand over a key.

The G70 is entering its sixth year on the market. It benefited from a design upgrade in 2022.

Pricing for the 2024 version and details regarding its arrival at dealerships to follow.

The new 2024 Genesis G70 Photo: Genesis