The 2024 Jeep Gladiator was unveiled this morning at the 2023 Detroit Auto Show.

The revised Gladiator receives a number of enhancements to further boost its impressive capabilities, especially off-road. This iconic Jeep model is now even more powerful, safer and more versatile than ever, Jeep promises.

The 2024 Gladiator also expands its range with the introduction of two new models, the Mojave X and Rubicon X.

New off-road look

The 2024 Gladiator features a new version of the Jeep brand's iconic seven-slot grille. This grille, together with an off-road antenna integrated into the windshield, reinforces its off-road look. In addition, the Gladiator offers seven new wheel designs to suit all tastes.

2024 Jeep Gladiator, from above Photo: Jeep

Flexible roof and door options

Outdoor enthusiasts will be delighted to learn that the Gladiator now offers three roof options and three door choices, including removable and half-removable doors. This means you can personalize your driving experience to suit your needs and lifestyle.

Refined, technologically advanced interior

The interior of the Gladiator has also benefited from significant updates. The 2024 model features a refined dashboard with the 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 system included as standard. This intuitive interface offers enhanced connectivity with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility as standard, improving overall usability.

2024 Jeep Gladiator, interior Photo: Jeep

Enhanced safety

Safety is a priority with the addition of standard airbags for the front and rear rows. In addition, Sport S and higher models now feature forward collision warning and advanced cruise control with stop as standard.

The 2024 Gladiator emphasizes safety, with over 85 active and passive safety and security features available. In addition, it now features seat belts with pretensioners and load limiters for the outer rear-row seats, as well as structural enhancements for improved side-impact performance.

New models for an even more extreme adventure

The 2024 Gladiator expands its range with the introduction of two new models, the Mojave X and the Rubicon X. These versions feature an integrated off-road camera, steel bumpers and 12-way electrically adjustable front seats in Nappa leather. They are designed for those seeking the ultimate off-road experience.

2024 Jeep Gladiator, three-quarters rear Photo: Jeep

Jeep Adventure Guides

An exciting feature of the 2024 Gladiator is the factory Jeep Adventure Guides application, which includes Trails Offroad, a comprehensive source of off-road trail guides for the 62 Badge of Honor Jeep trails. These guides are integrated into the Uconnect 5 Nav system, giving you easy access to detailed trail information and simple trail following.

Unrivalled off-road performance

The 2024 Gladiator lives up to its reputation for unrivalled off-road performance. With four advanced 4x4 systems, a fording capacity of up to 31.5 inches, unbeatable approach, escape and crossing angles, and 11.6 inches of ground clearance, it's ready to take on extreme challenges.

The Gladiator 2024 has a maximum towing capacity of 7,700 lb, and a maximum load capacity of 1,725 lb.

2024 Jeep Gladiator, with trailer Photo: Jeep

Rugged power

Under the hood, the Gladiator is powered by a 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine delivering 285 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. The base model is equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission, while an 8-speed automatic transmission is also available.

The 2024 Jeep Gladiator will be available in Sport, Willys, Mojave and Rubicon models. The model is available to order now.