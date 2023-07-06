GMC presents 2024 Canyon AT4X AEV

• GMC this morning presented the 2024 Canyon AT4X AEV.

The GMC Canyon was renewed last year and, as is often the case with this type of vehicle, variants have been added in the ensuing months.

The all-new 2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Photo: GMC

For 2024, a new edition is born: the AT4X AEV. We're already familiar with the AT4X, but now GMC rolls out a new version that has made a detour through the tuning department at American Expedition Vehicles (AEV). According to GMC, this new proposal takes the Canyon's capabilities and connectivity to new heights, thanks in part to the introduction of the Ultifi software platform.

“GMC is giving customers the ability to forge their own path within the premium off-roading space. GMC Sierra LD and HD AT4X AEV Editions delivered what customers were looking for in the off-roading space and now we’re applying that same formula to the next-generation Canyon.” - Duncan Aldred, Global Vice President, Buick and GMC Brands

Seating of 2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Photo: GMC

The 2024 Canyon AT4X AEV benefits from a comprehensive level of equipment as well as notable improvements. These include the following:

35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires with additional AEV support for the spare tire in the body;

Redesigned front bumper and fender flares to accommodate wider tracks;

Class-leading 12.2 inches of raised ground clearance;

Vehicle raised by 4.5 inches at the factory, or 1.5 inches higher than the Canyon AT4X, already higher than the regular version;

AEV-stamped steel bumpers with heavy-duty tie-down hooks, with the option of installing a winch at the front;

Five steel skid plates to protect exposed components under the vehicle;

Three auxiliary control switches for integrating off-road accessories;

Exclusive AEV rims (Beadlocks), and AEV logos inside and out.

“The GMC Canyon AT4X is an incredibly formidable platform when it comes to on- and off-road performance and capability. We took our signature approach to help elevate the Canyon AT4X’s inherent off-road capability to the next level. This truck checks a lot of boxes for any discerning overland enthusiast looking for luxury, technology and capability in a midsize platform.” - Dave Harriton, CEO and founder of AEV.

Wheel of 2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Photo: GMC

The changes to the vehicle will obviously make it even more capable of overcoming all kinds of off-road obstacles. This 2024 AT4X AEV edition now offers a 38.2-degree angle of attack and 26.0-degree angle of departure. The crossing angle is 26.9 degrees.

New technologies?

The improvements don't stop there. For 2024, the Canyon's Baja driving mode, only available with the AT4X and AT4X AEV versions, now features a launch control function that allows a hot start from a stop.

All 2024 GMC Canyon models also get new features and software updates, possible with the introduction of GM's Ultifi platform. The Ultifi platform enables functions and services to be delivered to customers over the air, meaning that a host of vehicle features and functions can be upgraded remotely in the future.

The 2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV will be available to order later this year.