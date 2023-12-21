• Auto123 reviews the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV.

The GMC Sierra pickup received a refresh alongside its Chevrolet Silverado cousin for 2022, bringing with it a new front-end design and a couple of nips and tucks inside to keep things fresh. That year also saw the addition of the AT4X off-road special version, which provided spool-valve dampers courtesy of Multimatic, heavier-duty shocks, big tires, different bumpers and all manner of off-road adds.

Seems that wasn’t enough because for 2023 there’s an even more hard-core version called the AEV, which stands for “American Expedition Vehicles”. The Detroit-based company specializes in “performance-driven aftermarket parts for vehicles geared specifically to off-road recreational driving and overland adventure travel”. On their site you’ll find images of all manner of trucks, from tuned Wranglers to pickups with wild mutations like tray beds, snorkels and winches.

GMC wasn’t going to deliver something that crazy right from the showroom...were they?

Front end of the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Photo: D.Heyman

Design of the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV – 8/10

Well, no, but they have delivered a heavy-hitting version of the 1500 that not only looks a little more off-roady, but gets a Heavy Duty vibe thanks to the $7,995 AEV package.

Elements of that include stamped bumpers both front and rear with integrated winch mounts and foglights, as well as a redesigned grille with dark nickel inserts that looks just the right mix of “tough” and “zombie apocalypse”.

On top of all that – well, below, actually – we find Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires measuring 33 inches and wrapped around special 18-inch gloss black Salta wheels. There are also hot-stamped boron steel front skid plates – five of them, for your front end, transfer case, steering gear, fuel tank and rear diff -- and heavy-duty transfer case. Other adds include the requisite AEV badging to compliment the black-and-red AT4X badging which we’ve seen before, for a nice aftermarket look.

It’s all very cool, but changing the bumpers means the vehicle loses the CornerStep bed access system, replaced by an odd-looking handle stowed within the bed wall.

The tailgate of the new 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Photo: D.Heyman

Speaking of the bed, the AEV is available only with a four-door crew cab and 5-ft-8-in bed, which gets the MultiPro tailgate foldable in a number of ways to act as everything from a bed lengthener to an access step. Which takes some of the sting out of losing the CornerStep feature.

Interior of 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Photo: D.Heyman

Interior of the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV – 8/10

Not much changes inside the Sierra for the AEV; we find some embroidery on the headrests, full-grain leather upholstery, Vanta ash wood trim and all-weather floor mats but otherwise it’s standard AT4X.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing because this is a good-looking, well-equipped interior. The big knobs for your climate control system and the massive toggle switch bank below are all accessible in a way that’s seemingly unique to pickups. Elements like the 11.3-inch all-digital gauge cluster, 13.4-inch infotainment display, leather seats and dash with contrast-colour stitching and T-bar shifter add a nice layer of livability to the interior. The 12-speaker Bose audio system is nice and punchy.

It's also spacious both front and back, has an almost flat load floor and enough storage for all your beverage container and work gear needs. Yes, it’s eclipsed a little by the Ford F-150 in the practicality department, but owners often spend a lot of time in their pickups and they should have no problem doing so here.

Driver data display in the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Photo: D.Heyman

Tech in the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV – 8.5/10

Wireless charging and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration are here. There’s no Google on-board just yet, but that’s sure to come. The way the charge pad is mounted to a partially exposed slot just below the centre armrest reduces clutter, but doesn’t do much for heat mitigation.



The backup camera is nice and sharp, plus the system includes a forward-and-down facing camera that allows you to see what’s coming up, and there are wheel swept-path guides as well to make it that much easier to place the AT4X while off-roading.

The last neat pick of tech is also onboard, but it’s on the outside and that’s the Kicker MultiPro audio system. Essentially, what you have is a 100W weatherproof exterior audio system with two speakers, amp and Bluetooth streaming capability. Perfect for blasting your Tragically Hip playlist on the worksite or when back-country camping.

2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV, profile Photo: D.Heyman

Driving the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV – 8/10

Like with the bed and cab, the AEV comes with a single engine choice, and it’s the big one: a 6.2L V8 good for 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque, fed to all four wheels (obviously) though a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Unsurprisingly for an off-road spec pickup like this, there are dual electronic locking diffs, a two-speed transfer case and a one-pedal off-road mode that handles the braking and acceleration, while the driver focuses on steering.

Power comes on nice and smoothly with just enough growl to remind you and everyone around you that you’ve got a big V8 underfoot. With the short ratios provided by the 10-speed auto, there’s plenty of power to provide generous acceleration at any speed.

Front grille of the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Photo: D.Heyman

The AEV does ride higher than a standard AT4X and when you add those knobby tires it can get a little squirrely on fast, smooth roads. That’s an inherent problem for off-road pickups so it’s easy enough to accept but the real question is: does it make up for all that when it comes to its off-road prowess?

Well, the numbers are there: the breakover angle is better, so are the approach and departure angles (helped by the new bumper shape) and there’s the slightly higher ride height (albeit by only about 4 inches). There are also two distinct 4WD modes -- Terrain (which is meant for slow off-road driving; could have used a less ambiguous name) and off-road, for faster gravel work.

2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV, shocks Photo: D.Heyman

I spent most of my time in Off-Road mode and found it to be a good solution to what started out as a skittish affair that had be correcting more than I expected to. And this was a road I was familiar with, in pretty favourable conditions. Switching out of Normal mode made a noticeable difference, and I was immediately more confident. I was able to proceed at a good clip, the steering just responsive enough to get you where you’ve pointed it, but with enough play not to feel nervous as you push on. As I gradually upped the pace the multi-spool dampers reduced holes and divots that looked bone-rattlingly deep to much less daunting obstacles.

One-pedal driving works as advertised. It uses the cruise control system to meter the throttle and transmission inputs, making steep descents especially more manageable.

Exterior design of 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Photo: D.Heyman

The final word

Its skittishness on gravel is an indication that the AEV isn’t at its most comfortable on fast gravel stuff, like a Jeep Gladiator Mohave or F-150 Raptor would be. As opposed to hotheaded dune bashers, this model appeals to thrill seekers of a different kind, those who consider their trucks a part of the adventure they’re on as opposed to just a V8-engined vessel with which to spin rooster tails and spit sand. The AEV Sierra is more of a slow-burn vehicle, one you know will get you where you want to go and then play you some great tunes once you’ve arrived and set up camp.

Strong points

Cool looks

Good interior tech for both infotainment and off-roading

Gutsy V8 power

Weak points

No CornerStep feature

Limited bed and cab choices

No diesel option

The rear of 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Photo: D.Heyman

Competitors of the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV

- Chevrolet Silverado ZR2

- Ford F-150 Tremor

- Jeep Gladiator Rubicon

- Ram 1500 Rebel

- Toyota Tundra TRD Pro