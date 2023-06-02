Front of the 2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison Photo: Chevrolet

• Chevrolet presents the 2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison.

In 2017, when Chevrolet introduced the ZR2 variant of its Chevrolet Colorado, we discovered a vehicle with extraordinary off-road skills. Nothing ever being never enough in this segment, in 2019 the company added a Bison variant, even more capable of going far off the beaten track.

Chevrolet is following the same strategy with the new generation of the Colorado as it did with the old one: first the introduction of the model, followed by the ZR2 edition, then the Bison variant. This version, to give you an idea, is conceived to compete with the Raptor variant of the Ford Ranger, as well as the new Trailhunter version of the new 2024 Toyota Tacoma.

To understand what distinguishes the Bison version, first a refresher concerning what defines the ZR2, since the former is built from the latter.

2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison going off-road Photo: Chevrolet

What is the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2?

Basically, the Colorado ZR2 is equipped with lockable front and rear differentials, 33-inch tires and DSVV (Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve) shock absorbers supplied by Ontario-based Multimatic. The latter use separate chambers to control the flow of oil required inside the shock absorber during off-road driving, resulting in extremely rapid adjustments to get the right performance on uneven surfaces. What's more, they ensure even smoother ride on asphalt.

A ZR2 model also offers a different front end with a wider angle of attack for off-road driving. In short, it's impossible not to recognize it.

What is the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison?

The Bison package is a kit that can be used on a ZR2 model. It adds rebound-control shock absorbers, also from Multimatic. These help prevent harsh jolts when hitting very pronounced bumps or encountering large holes.

This is essential to this variant's mission, because while the ZR2 version is intended for more traditional off-road trails, where obstacles can be navigated at low speed, a Bison model is designed for high-speed driving in the sand, much like you'd see with Baja-type races. Its driving modes include a Baja setting. When the launch control is activated, it recognizes the type of surface the vehicle is on in order to offer maximum grip on take-off.

The model also benefits from a host of features developed in collaboration with Montana-based AEV (American Expedition Vehicles). AEV supplies the Colorado ZR2 Bison with 17-inch wheels fitted with 25-inch tires, fender flares, AEV bumpers with a winch-capable front section (an AEV winch is available as an accessory), skid plates, AEV badging on the front headrests and all-weather floor mats.

The 35-inch spare wheel is mounted in the body to provide the necessary space under the vehicle for extreme excursions.

2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison, on the rocks Photo: Chevrolet

What are the capabilities of the 2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison?

What the Bison variant offers comes close to the Colorado's capabilities. It's important to understand that the aim with this vehicle is not to offer the best towing capacity, but rather the best off-road performance. For example, a regular Colorado can tow loads of up to 7700 lb. The limit is 6000 lb with a ZR2 version, 5500 with a ZR2 Bison version.

In terms of equipment, since this is a top-of-the-range proposition, we’ll find the same elements that we enjoy with other higher-range trims, such as an 11.3-inch touchscreen for the multimedia system, wireless connection to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto apps, a 120-volt power outlet at the bed, LED headlights and lights, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

What is the pricing of the 2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison?

Pricing has yet to be announced. For reference, the ZR2 variant is priced at just over $56,000 in Canada. We can therefore expect a price of around $60,000 and change for this 2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison.