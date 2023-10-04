The 2024 Honda Passport will be available in a more robust TrailSport version. The coming model-year also sees a new Black Edition with a more aggressive design. For the rest, the SUV also benefits from some interior updates and upgrades.

For pricing, we'll have to wait and see - Honda Canada has made no announcement on the subject.

The new 2024 Honda Passport TrailSport Photo: Honda

2024 Passport TrailSport

The TrailSport version includes an off-road suspension and General Grabber A/T Sport off-road tires (245/60R18). To ensure this variant meets the requirements of outdoors enthusiasts, Honda tested the model in harsh environments such as the Imperial Sand Dunes (or “Glamis”) in California and Dubai.

The i-VTM4 torque-vector all-wheel-drive system (standard on all Passport models) is also present, enhancing handling and traction management in all conditions.

Buyers will be able to choose for their TrailSport version the same exclusive Diffused Sky Blue colour previously seen in the 2023 Pilot TrailSport offering.

Interior of 2024 Honda Passport TrailSport Photo: Honda

Inside, the Passport TrailSport features contrasting orange stitching on the steering wheel, door panels and seats, with the TrailSport logo embroidered on the front seat headrests.

2024 Honda Passport Black Edition Photo: Honda

2024 Passport Black Edition

Replacing the Touring model in the range, the Black Edition includes more amenities and features exclusive interior and exterior design elements, notably:

20-inch alloy wheels painted black;

Black elements on the grille, headlights, windows and sides of the vehicle;

Three exterior colour choices: Sonic Gray, Platinum White and Radiant Red;

Another optional colour: Crystal Black Pearl;

Red interior accents;

Ventilated front seats;

Heated rear seats;

Perforated leather seating;

Black Edition badging throughout, inside and out.

Interior of the new 2024 Honda Passport Black Edition Photo: Honda

Interior updates

For the rest, all 2024 Passport models feature a wider centre console with a newly designed integrated armrest and increased storage space.

Safety and technology

The Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver assistance technologies is standard on every Passport, including the TrailSport.

The 2024 Passport will arrive in dealerships this winter. A pricing announcement can be expected this autumn.