2024 Honda Ridgeline Gets its Own TrailSport Version

Details on the 2024 Honda Ridgeline and its new TrailSport version have been announced – though pricing information will be for another day.

After the Pilot and the Passport, it’s the Ridgeline’s turn to get an adventure and off-road-focused model for the 2024 model year. The Ridgeline TrailSport features slight modifications to enhance the model’s rugged appearance and off-road capabilities.

See also: 2022 Honda Ridgeline Review: A Black Sheep That’s Meek as a Lamb

The all-new 2024 Honda Ridgeline Photo: Honda

2024 Honda Ridgeline: What’s new

Aside from the new Ridgeline TrailSport edition, for 2024, every trim level of the Ridgeline receives upgrades. A new 7-inch digital instrument cluster is now the standard display, and it includes a fully digital tachometer on the left and a traditional speedometer on the right. To its right, a larger 9-inch centre touchscreen with a faster processor is now included.

On that screen is the Ridgeline's infotainment system that Honda says has been streamlined, with new graphics and a reduced number of menus. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity is now included standard. We also find a larger centre console armrest above an expanded storage bin, and a Qi wireless charging platform for smartphones has also been added beneath the centre stack.

Powertrain of the 2024 Honda Ridgeline

What remains unchanged is the robust 3.5L V6 engine under the hood, which can generate 280 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 9-speed auto transmission. The distinctive dual-action tailgate, which opens sideways, remains a practical feature.

The Ridgeline offers a maximum towing capacity of 5,000 lb and a maximum payload of 1,583 lb.

2024 Honda Ridgeline blue Photo: Honda

The Ridgeline TrailSport

Positioned between the Sport and Black Edition trims in the range, the new 2024 Ridgeline TrailSport differentiates itself via a more-rugged exterior, as well as a unique available powder blue finish (called Diffused Sky Blue). The tailgate gets RIDGELINE lettring across it – a first for the model - and the front skid garnish is now Pewter Grey to match the finish of the new 18-inch wheels. The front grille’s crossbar and the mirror caps are in glossy black.

Of course, this outdoorsy model needs proper footwear and so it gets General Grabber all-terrain sport tires, as well as a specially tuned suspension, but with steel underbody skid plates just in case. The less visible features, such as the new i-VTM4 torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system (which sends up to 70 percent of torque torque to the rear wheels and then distributes 100 percent of that torque left and right based on grip conditions) and unique valve damping, presumably further enhance capabilities.

Honda says it’s tested the new Ridgeline in some of the world's most demanding off-road environments, including the dunes in Glamis and Dubai. The new intelligent traction management system includes modes for sand, snow, mud, and pavement, which should cover pretty much any weekend-warrior situations.

Interior of 2024 Honda Ridgeline Photo: Honda

The interior of the Ridgeline TrailSport gets orange ambient lighting and contrast stitching on the steering wheel, seats and door panels, as well as the TrailSport logo embroidered on the front seats and headrests.

The 2024 Honda Ridgeline is set to arrive at Canadian dealerships starting this winter, with prices yet to be announced. We can expect those in the coming weeks.