Toyota has presented a revised new Toyota Corolla Cross, destined for the Thai market. This 2024 model gets a design refresh, highlighted by a moderately transformed front end that includes new-look LED crystalized headlights with a strip connecting them, and a revised, body-coloured front grille with a honeycomb pattern. There are also new cladding elements on the lower front end, as well as a new wheel design.

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross (Thailand), interior Photo: Toyota

Inside we find a 12.3-inch data screen on the dash in front of the driver, plus a 10.0-inch multimedia above the central console. Up above sits a new panoramic sunroof equipped with a power sunshade.

Otherwise, for the model coming to Thailand, there is no change for the powertrain, so the 1.8L 4-cylinder engine (138 hp, 127 lb-ft of torque) returns. The hybrid configuration (FWD in Thailand) will return as well, offering a combined output of 121 hp, and the sportier Corolla Cross GR is again part of the offering for 2024. Keep in mind that we’re talking here about the model for that Asian market, and that the powertrain configurations and figures for the North American model are different.

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross (Thailand), front and rear Photo: Toyota

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross (Thailand), from above Photo: Toyota