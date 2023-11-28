2024 Ford Ranger Raptor: More Details

• Ford shares further details about the new 2024 Ranger Raptor.

Finally, North America will have a Raptor version of the Ranger pickup in 2024. Ford unveiled further details surrounding the performance variant this morning.

The Ranger Raptor follows in big footsteps, those of the F-150 Raptor, but it's worth noting that Ford has been selling a Ranger Raptor since 2019 in some markets, including Brazil and Australia, where it has been very successful.

Except for a few exceptions, the automaker did not offer the Ranger Raptor where the larger F-150 Raptor was sold. This was a missed opportunity, especially in North America, where the model could have provided an alternative to the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2.

Ford is correcting this mistake with the introduction of the 2024 variant, which made its debut last year in Australia with the current generation of the Ranger.

The new 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor Photo: Ford

The basics

The Ranger Raptor has the chassis of the regular version but with many reinforced parts, such as the frame's side rails, front shock towers, rear shock mounts and suspension anchor points, to make the vehicle more capable in off-road driving.

Aesthetically, we find all the elements needed to boost the model's rugged appearance, including huge FORD letters on the grille, steel bumpers with tow hooks, widened fender flares and 33-inch BF Goodrich tires mounted on 17-inch wheels. The underside of the Raptor gets protective plates.

Fox shocks on the 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor Photo: Ford

The suspension

The heart of every Raptor is its suspension. It’s specially designed for this model and includes upper and lower control arms made of lightweight aluminum. The rear suspension offers significant travel with a Watts linkage and trailing arms to ensure increased control and confidence in off-road conditions.

Perhaps equally important are the advancements made with the shocks for this Raptor generation. Thee Fox-branded 2.5-inch diameter monotube units with internal bypass offer electronically controlled variable compression damping, known as Fox's “Live Valve”. There’s an additional chamber at the bottom of the shock, housed perpendicular with a few wires coming out. This serves as an additional method of controlling the flow of oil inside the shock, with the valve opening and closing to reduce or increase compression damping.

In laymen’s terms, these are highly responsive shocks that adapt very quickly to the type of terrain encountered, enhancing the model's capabilities.

2024 Ford Ranger Raptor, profile Photo: Ford

Behind the wheel

We’ve yet to drive the Ranger Raptor, but we know there are drive modes that alter the settings for the engine, transmission, ABS brakes, traction control, steering and accelerator response. The interior display also varies from mode to mode to reflect the selected setting.

Drivers can also adjust the active valve exhaust system as desired. Options include Quiet, Normal, Sport and Baja. The Ranger Raptor also features the Trail Control system, for use when navigating through narrow trails with the vehicle controlling the throttle and brakes.

The front of 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor Photo: Ford

The engine of the 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor

Ford gives its performance Ranger a 3.0L EcoBoost V6 with tuning by Ford Performance. Output is an impressive 405 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque.

Buyers will be able to reserve a Ranger Raptor starting next month, and deliveries to Ford dealers should start in the first quarter of 2024. The Ranger truck starts at $41,255 CAD, the Ranger Raptor at $77,805 (plus $2,095 fees).