2024 Hyundai Elantra N - unveiling Photo: Hyundai

• Hyundai has shared images of its 2024 Elantra N sedan, a model that benefits from cosmetic tweaks for the new year.

• The style of the front end has been tastefully retouched, with the design elements of the grille now better defined.

• The car will likely retain its 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, as well as its manual and automatic transmissions.

Hyundai is making tweaks to some of its models for 2024, including the Elantra sedan. While we've already seen the revised 2024 edition’s new look, there had been no presentation yet of the N performance variant.

And there as much anticipation on this front, because while the N model has impressed with its performances, there was less applause for the variant’s front end. That’s all a matter of taste, of course, but from our viewpoint this 2024 model’s revised front end is a clear improvement.

2024 Hyundai Elantra N - Front Photo: Hyundai

The reworked styling delivers a more harmonious snout. The headlights are still very slim, but they are now linked by a light strip, which gives a nice effect. The black grille, which previously blended in with the contours of the front end, is now better defined. You can clearly see a black bumper running across the fascia, as well as the black grille that extends above and below it. However, the ends are cut by blue outlines, which gives a better idea and definition of the design.

In short, it looks much better.

2024 Hyundai Elantra N - Exterior design Photo: Hyundai

Compared to the regular Elantra, this N version of course offers larger air intakes that reinforce the aggressive side of the design. Hyundai’s "H" logo on the hood is now black and two new 19-inch wheel options are shown in the images shared by the company: a black 10-spoke design and a 5-spoke silver design with circular pattern.

Hyundai has not released any interior photos, which suggests that the changes will be more minor.

Mechanically, The N should retain the 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder offering 276 hp, as well as a choice of a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

2024 Hyundai Elantra N - Three-quarters rear Photo: Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Elantra N - Rear Photo: Hyundai