Hyundai has just introduced the 2024 Elantra for North America, revealing a series of upgrades. The revised sedan is expected to go on sale this fall.

Powertrain, drivetrain and safety

The Elantra 2024 range offers a variety of powertrain options, from the 2.0L gasoline engine to the 2.0L turbo, 1.6L turbo and 1.6L hybrid electric (HEV) system. The 2.0L turbo engine has been specially developed for the N model. In terms of safety, rear side airbags are now standard on all models, as are rear seatbelt reminders and various driving aids.

2024 Hyundai Elantra N Line, profile Photo: Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Elantra styling

The exterior design of the new Elantra features an all-new “shark nose” design that gives the car a more aggressive and wide appearance. The interior gets new soft-touch front-door panels, leatherette seating surfaces on Luxury and N Line versions, and a new 4.2-inch data cluster display for Essential and Preferred versions and 10.25-inch display for higher versions.

A souped-up 2024 Elantra N

The N version of the Elantra 2024 brings a number of significant changes compared to other models in the range. On the outside, it features a distinctive front grille and fascia, 19-inch forged alloy wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, as well as a rear spoiler.

Inside, the Elantra N is equipped with N Light sport bucket seats with illuminated logo, and a dedicated steering wheel and gear knob. The infotainment systems and instrument panel have also been adjusted for this version.

Chassis and steering modifications include a revised electric power steering system and suspension adjustments. It is powered by a 2.0L turbo engine, developed specifically for this version.

2024 Hyundai Elantra N Photo: Hyundai

A technological highlight

The iPhone and Android-compatible digital key is now included, as is Bluelink connected car technology. Continuous Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates are another key feature, enabling owners to always benefit from the latest features and updates, creating a constantly evolving user experience.

The new 2024 Hyundai Elantra is due to go on sale this autumn. Prices will be announced closer to the model's launch.