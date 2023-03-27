2024 Hyundai Sonata - Exterior design Photo: Hyundai

• Hyundai has shared images of a redesigned Sonata for 2024.

• The current generation was introduced for 2020. It will be in its fifth year in 2024.

• With the arrival of the Ioniq 6 electric sedan, it's fair to wonder how much longer the Sonata will last.

The current generation of the Hyundai Sonata was introduced for the 2020 model-year – long enough ago that it was time for mid-cycle changes. The Korean automaker has just shared images of the updated 2024 edition of the sedan.

Most striking is a significant change to the front end’s styling. The current model has a slightly twisted front end that is not to everyone's liking. The changes should help things, plus the new signature look ties in with the brand's other new models, including the just-updated 2024 Kona.

2024 Hyundai Sonata - Front Photo: Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Sonata N Line - Rear Photo: Hyundai

The major new element on that front end is the LED light strip that spans the width of the snout, as well as a redesigned grille and headlights. At the rear, the lights also incorporate a light strip and the bumper shows a more aggressive look than before. The images shared by Hyundai show the regular version of the model, as well as the sportier N Line variant.

On board, the updates touch on the two large 12.3-inch screens that are now integrated and presented as a curved unit. Some of the controls have been relocated, including climate controls, and a new steering wheel is offered. The gear selector is now on the steering column, and the materials look more upscale.

2024 Hyundai Sonata - Interior Photo: Hyundai

Mechanically, the offer should remain the same, so we get once again a naturally aspirated 2.5L 4-cylinder, then a turbocharged 2.5L 4-cylinder for the N Line version, and either turbocharged 1.6L 4-cylinder or 2.0L 4-cylinder for the hybrid version.

We’ll have more information to share with you about this model in the coming months, so stay tuned.