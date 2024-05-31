New York, NY - The 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S has debuted officially. The premium midsize SUV is the Stellantis-owned American brand’s first all-electric model for the north American market. It won’t be exclusive to our market – Jeep boss Antonio Filosa confirmed the Wagoneer S will be marketed in six regions around the world – but this is a model conceived with the North America in mind.

2024 Jeep Wagoneer S, profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2024 Jeep Wagoneer S – What’s new?

New model, so pretty much everything.

Of note, the Wagoneer S is designed on Stellantis’ STLA Large platform, which allows for a more rigid chassis (some 35 percent more than the previous platform that would have served a model this size).

The Launch Edition is going to go to market first, and it’s essentially the Wagoneer S fully equipped. It features black visual elements, modified seven-slot illuminated grille, 20-inch black wheels and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof. Chrome has been ixnayed, the company says for environmental reasons.

CEO Filosa confirmed there will be a lower-priced model coming to market in the next six months.

A Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk?

Jeep also used the occasion of the reveal to present, in concept form, an off-road focused Trailhawk version of the Wagoneer S.

The Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept, interior | Photo: D.Boshouwers

This prototype features 31.5-inch all-terrain tires, special cladding, unique roof rack, grab bar for the front passenger, improved approach, breakover and departure angles, deep water-fording abilities and a more aggressive design (right down to the modified Trailhawk logo).

Jeep was candid about saying they have made no decision as to whether this version ever proceeds to a production model, and just as candid about saying we were being asked to spread the word about it so it can gauge public interest in such a model. Consider the trial balloon floated, Jeep. You’re welcome.

2024 Jeep Wagoneer S, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2024 Jeep Wagoneer S, front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2024 Jeep Wagoneer S design

Roughly the length of a Grand Cherokee at 4,886 mm, the electric SUV is, Jeep says, the most aerodynamic vehicle it has ever produced with its drag coefficient of 0.29. You can see why that is from looking at it, even though there’s still a clear rectangular shape to the model (albeit with a gently sloping roofline).

The famed grille has been adjusted to make sense on an EV, which doesn’t need the cooling air action an ICE model does, but the overall look is recognizable. It’s complemented by LED headlights. No surprise, we find trapezoidal wheel arches along the sides, and an overall rough and tough stance to go with the refinement of what is an expensive, premium product after all.

Out back there’s an edge-to-edge taillight, very ‘in’ these days but pleasing to the gaze, and then a large rear spoiler up top. Odd to see that on a Jeep, but, you know, aerodynamics.

2024 Jeep Wagoneer S, interior | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2024 Jeep Wagoneer S, second row | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The interior

The two-row cabin is overall a fairly standard-issue Jeep interior, though modernized of course, and with an eye to maximizing the use of sustainable materials. Notably, there are no wood elements, and little-to-none piano black surfacing that tends to be high-maintenance and is now replaced by ceramic coating. The steering wheel features faux leather (Cabo Vinyl, officially).

Less typical of a Jeep is the massive screenery up front – some 45 inches of it. That includes a 12.3-inch instrument display for the driver as well as a 12.3-inch multimedia screen, plus another 10.25-inch display for the front passenger (not visible to the driver). Not enough? There’s a fourth screen, lower down on the central console, for the climate controls. And, it can be lifted up when not required, revealing USB-C and HDMI inputs.

As befits a premium SUV, the audio system is, well, premium. It gets a 1,200-watt McIntosh unit with 19 speakers and a 12-inch subwoofer. Direct ambient lighting is included with up to 64 colours available. The

Otherwise, also as befits a premium two-row midsize SUV, the seats are comfortable and there’s ample room both front and rear. That’s helped along by the flat floor an EV format allows.

Jeep Wagoneer S 2024, Wagoneer S badging | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrain of the 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S

Each axle of the EV gets an electric motor (placed within an EDM, for electric drive module, which also houses a single -speed transmission and power electronics), which means AWD of course. Note that when highway cruising, for example, drivers can disconnect the front axle to make for a more energy-efficient RWD setup.

The pair of motors is fed by a 100-kWh battery pack able to deliver 400 volts. The resulting output is 600 hp and 617 lb-ft of torque. Those are big numbers and they explain why Jeep’s recent ad had the Wagoneer S taking on – and surpassing, we’re led to believe – Tesla’s Model Y in a speed-focused spitting contest. The big, heavy EV (2,571 kg, compared to the 2,435 kg of the Grand Cherokee 4xe) recorded a 3.4-second time for 0-60 mph.

All versions of the Wagoneer S feature Selec-Terrain tech, which gives drivers the choice of Auto, Sport, Snow, Sand and Eco modes.

Range and charging

The final number is yet to be nailed down, but Jeep is pegging range at over 300 miles, or about 480 km.

As for charging time, Jeep gives an average 20-80 percent charge time of 23 minutes on a fast charger in ideal conditions. By the way, the model on launch features only a standard charging port and not the NACS input that will allow charging on Tesla’s network. That, the company says, will be rolled out on its models starting in the next two years.

Jeep Wagoneer S 2024, profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2024 Jeep Wagoneer S pricing in Canada

To give you an idea of where Jeep has situated its big EV, in the U.S., the Wagoneer S is priced at essentially $20,000 less then the Grand Wagoneer SUV, and $9,000 more than the Wagoneer ICE model. In Canada, the Launch Edition is priced at $88,895 CAD ($91,790 with fees included).

That price, by the way, includes installation of a Level 2 charger at the buyer’s home.

Pre-orders on the 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S are possible as of today, with deliveries to start this fall.

Competitors of the 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S

- Tesla Model Y

Antonio Filosa, Jeep CEO | Photo: D.Boshouwers

What’s next

Jeep confirmed at the event that it plans 4xe (so plug-in hybrid) versions of both the Wagoneer and the Grand Wagoneer in the next 18 months or so. Ditto for a Gladiator 4xe.

As well, the automaker confirmed what wasn’t much of a secret: After the premium Wagoneer S and the coming off-road-capable Jeep Recon BEV coming before the end of the year, Jeep will introduce a new mainstream midsize SUV in the third quarter of 2025, in effect the replacement for the Cherokee. That model will be offered in gas-engine version but probably also as a hybrid, and potentially in 4xe format as well.

Jeep Wagoneer S 2024, rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers