A few weeks ago, the Stellantis Group, which includes the Jeep brand, unveiled its overall electrification plan for the next decade, and said to expect individual announcements from its brands. Here’s one.

Jeep has previewed with a couple of images what will be its first all-electric model. Encouragingly, the two images of the vehicle reveal not an early concept but a model that looks very close to production-ready.

To wit, Jeep confirmed that we should expect this model in early 2023.

One thing it still lacks, however, is a name. The format of the SUV appears to be that of a compact model, something along the lines of the Compass. Of course, it's hard to judge from an image, with no human in it for scale. We'll see when it's officially presented.

As for the design, it's very recognizably a Jeep product. Even the most recent signature of models like the next-gen Grand Cherokee or the all-new Grand Wagoneer is clearly perceptible, especially on the front grille. We also note chiseled fender panels, plastic surrounds, contrasting roof, door handle hidden in the rear C-pillar and lights with an X-shaped pattern like with the Renegade (though more stretched and wider).

Photo: Jeep The future Jeep all-electric SUV, three-quarters rear

For now, we have no information on the powertrain that will be chosen to power the first Jeep BEV. If the model is the format it appears to be, that means it could be based on the small STLA platform that can accommodate two battery capacities, either 37 kWh or 82 kWh. At the most, we would be talking about a range of around 500 km, but we'll have to see.

It shouldn't be long before we learn more, as Jeep is set to unveil other all-electric products, including one particularly focused on off-road driving. Maybe we'll get some interesting presentations at the Jeep Safari in Moab in April.

Stay tuned.