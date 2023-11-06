We now know pricing in Canada for the 2024 Kia EV9, the Korean automaker’s forthcoming new three-row all-electric SUV. The starting price for the entry-level EV9 Light trim with rear-wheel drive (thus one motor) is set at $59,995 CAD.

The other two trims, in keeping with the green focus of this electric model, are called Wind and Land. That lase trim can be had with either a Premium or GT-Line package.

The Canadian offering includes five trims in all, with two battery sizes possible – either a 76.1-kWh unit for the base model, or a larger 99.8-kWh one for the others.

Here’s the pricing structure for the 2024 Kia EV9 model in Canada:

2024 Kia EV9 Light RWD - $59,995

2024 Kia EV9 Wind RWD - $62,995

2024 Kia EV9 Land AWD - $64,995

2024 Kia EV9 Land AWD w/ Premium Package - $74,995

2024 Kia EV9 Land AWD w/ GT-Line Package - $78,995

That base price makes the Kia EV9 eligible for a federal EV incentive under the iZEV program, specifically $5,000 when purchasing. It should be eligible for provincial-program discounts as well, though buyers will want to check the eligibility rules in their home province.



The all-new 2024 Kia EV9 Photo: AJAC

The EV9 is the second Kia model built on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), after the EV6. It’s also the first to integrate fourth-generation battery technology designed for improved energy density.

The dual-motor, 283-kW (379-hp) all-wheel-drive configuration of the EV9 delivers up to 451 km of range and enables fast recharging on high-speed DC chargers. Kia claims users will be able to charge from 10 to 80 percent state in under 25 minutes.

In terms of range, the models offer the following (figure are estimated, as per Kia):

2024 Kia EV9 Light RWD – 370 km

2024 Kia EV9 Wind RWD – 489 km

2024 Kia EV9 Land AWD – 451 km

2024 Kia EV9 Land AWD w/ Premium Package – 451 km

2024 Kia EV9 Land AWD w/ GT-Line – 435 km

Auto123 will be test-driving the 2024 Kia EV9 in early December, so stay tuned for that. Kia Canada says it will start delivering the EV9 to Kia dealers that same month.