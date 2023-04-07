2024 Kia EV9 - Profile Photo: D.Boshouwers

• Kia introduced the EV9 electric SUV at the New York Auto Show.

• The three-row EV will be available for order as early as this fall.

• The company provided some new details about the versions coming to our market.

• The two-motor version will deliver 379 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque.

Kia presented its newest electric model at the end of March, but that was a digital premiere. The EV9 SUV was on hand in the flesh at the New York Auto Show this week as it made its official in-person debut. For the occasion, the company had new details about the versions that are destined for North America.

One new bit of info we learned concerned the power output of the two-motor (and thus AWD drive) versions. The original announcement was for 380 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque; those have now been given as 379 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. This configuration will be offered elsewhere in the world as an option. This dual-motor model beings with it a 99.8-kWh battery.

2024 Kia EV9 - Three-quarters front Photo: D.Boshouwers

The company says the EV9 takes only 5 seconds to clear 0-97 km/h and that its towing capacity is 5000 lb. That’s good news for those buyers who may have been holding back on going electric for fear of not being able to tow their favourite trailer, boat or other toy.

The EV9 also features a torque vectoring system, to improve its handling and make it more pleasant to drive.

As for the single-motor variant, nothing changes from what was announced previously. The extended range version is getting the 99.8 kWh battery. Kia is aiming for a range of about 480 km with this model for our market (541 km announced with the European WLTP cycle), but the official figures are to come.

The EV9 base version receives a 76.1-kWh battery and its single motor delivers 215 hp (201 with the single motor and the larger battery). Figures for range are to come.

2024 Kia EV9 - Logo Photo: D.Boshouwers

Kia provided other details regarding charging capabilities. Maximum charging speed of the system is given at 230 kW. According to Kia, this will allow owners to boost charge level from 10 to 80% in just 25 minutes. This is the standard for all Hyundai/Kia vehicles assembled on the E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform). This platform offers an 800-volt architecture.

On a Level 2 charging station, the maximum power for charging is 11 kW.

The company also promises a more advanced semi-autonomous driving system. AHDA (Advanced Highway Drive Assist) promises to be more efficient than the systems already known within this company.

2024 Kia EV9 - Interior Photo: Kia

Kia is also introducing CCNC, the Connected Car Navigation Cockpit. Basically, this technology makes the EV9 the first Kia vehicle with a real-time systems update capability. Most importantly, it will also house Kia's first navigation system with route guidance that takes charging stations into account. Until now, Kia's lack of an integrated native route planner has been missing. We can't wait to see how this thing works.

Sales of the model kickstart during the fourth quarter of this year. Production begins in South Korea this year, though the company mentioned that in 2024, it will also assemble the EV9 in West Point, Georgia, using both U.S. and foreign parts. For the company, this is of major importance, as electric vehicle rebates are in play when a model is assembled on U.S. soil (other eligibility criteria also come into play, including the provenance of certain components).

Be sure not to miss our first test drive of the model when we have the opportunity to attend its launch.