The Lexus LX 600 is back for 2024 with some updates and improvements, but nothing major. In short, this large SUV continues to offer the same level of luxury in a vehicle that will rarely see mud.

2024 Lexus LX 600: What's new

The F SPORT model receives enhancements in terms of performance, technology and features.

Lexus offers a range of interior and exterior colours for the LX, with seven exterior colour options.

Equipped with a 3.5L twin-turbo V6 engine, the LX 600 delivers 409 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque. The model is built on the Toyota/Lexus GA-F platform, designed to optimize maneuverability while providing a robust body-on-frame construction.

Inside the Lexus LX 600 Photo: Auto123

The LX's interior, capable of accommodating up to seven occupants, highlights Lexus's Tazuna concept, which aims to strengthen the connection between the driver and the vehicle through intuitive technology. The model integrates the Lexus interface, including connected services such as Remote Connect, Service Connect and Safety Connect. The Lexus Safety System + 2.5 is also featured.

2024 Lexus LX 600: Versions and prices

2024 Lexus LX 600 Premium (MSRP $113,400) – This “base” model is equipped with:

- 20-inch alloy wheels

- Power rear door with hands-free sensor-activated opening and closing

- Turning lights

- Mudguards

- Heated exterior mirrors

- Leather upholstery

- Heated and ventilated front seats

- Heated second-row seats

- Leather-wrapped steering wheel

- Power tilt-and-telescopic steering column

- Lexus Smart Key system with push-button start

- Wireless smartphone charging

- Auto-dimming rearview mirror with integrated HomeLink system

- 6 USB charging ports

- 10-speaker Lexus audio system with a 12.3-inch touchscreen

- Lexus Interface multimedia system

- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

Depending on the exterior colour, this version is available in a choice of four interior colours: Black, Crimson Red, Palomino and White with Peppercorn accents.

2024 Lexus LX 600 Luxury (MSRP $133,800) – Notable enhancements include:

- 22-inch wheels

- Front and rear hydraulic suspension system

- Active height control system

- Heads-up display

- Mark Levinson premium audio system with 25 speakers

- Heated and ventilated second-row seats with assisted fold-down and automatic deployment

- Semi-aniline leather upholstery

- Heated wood and leather steering wheel

- Refrigerated compartment

- Digital rearview mirror

- Rear entertainment system

- Rear sunshades, easy-close side doors

- LEXUS logo lighting

- Welcome lighting system

- Two additional USB charging ports in the third row

- Wallet-sized Smart Key

The same choice of interior colours as the Premium model applies.

Interior of 2024 Lexus LX 600 Photo: Lexus

2024 Lexus LX 600 Executive VIP (MSRP $158,450) – This model offers a configuration for four adults and luxury features worthy of a limousine, according to Lexus. This model takes the Luxury version and adds wood door trims. Specifically for the rear, this model adds:

- Power-adjustable seats with VIP massage function and headrest

- 4-zone automatic temperature control combined with VIP temperature control with screen

- Wireless smartphone charging

- Manual sunshades for the rear quarter windows

- Knee and seat cushion airbags

- 7-inch screen and entertainment system with Bluetooth wireless headphones.

Depending on the exterior colour, this version is available in a choice of two interior colours: VIP Black and Sunset Caramel.

Exterior design of 2024 Lexus LX 600 Photo: Lexus

2024 Lexus LX 600 F SPORT 1 (MSRP $129,500) – This model offers a sportier style and performance, with specific F SPORT wheels and interior improvements. Notably, it includes:

- Limited-slip differential with torque sensing

- Performance rods at the front

- 22-inch F SPORT alloy wheels

- F SPORT option package

- Aluminum sport pedals and interior trim

- F SPORT logo lighting

- Mark Levinson premium audio system with 25 speakers

- Semi-aniline leather upholstery

- Heated and ventilated second-row seats

- Welcome lighting system

- Rear sunshades

New this year, the LX F SPORT 1 is equipped with:

- Front and rear hydraulic suspension system

- Active height control system

- Heads-up display

- Refrigerated compartment

Depending on the exterior colour, this version is available in a choice of two interior colours: F SPORT Black and Circuit Red.

The 2024 Lexus LX 600 is available now at Lexus dealerships in Canada.