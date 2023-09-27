Details and pricing for the 2024 Lexus RX luxury SUV have just been shared by Lexus Canada. The new year sees the arrival of the all-new Lexus RX 450h+ plug-in variant, as it joins the RX 350h, RX 500h and RX 350 models in the lineup. This year, Lexus thus offers Canadian RX buyers quite the choice with 14 distinct versions available.

Only other change of note: the digital key function is now standard on Luxury and F SPORT 2 versions, offering an extra level of convenience.

The starting price of the 2024 Lexus RX is $59,450, up a notch from $58,650 in 2023.

The 2023/24 Lexus RX, three-quarters rear Photo: Lexus

The 2024 RX retains its existing, distinctive exterior design, led by Lexus’ recognizable trapezoidal grille and LED headlights. At the rear, the light bar features the brand's signature "L" motif.

The interior of the RX offers space for up to five adults, featuring details such as laser-cut wood and 3D materials.

Lexus offers four distinct powertrains for the 2024 RX:

RX 350 versions receive the turbocharged 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, accompanied by an 8-speed automatic transmission as well as all-wheel drive. Power: 275 hp, 317 lb-ft of torque. Official average fuel consumption is 9.9L/100 km.

RX 350h models use a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with CVT transmission and self-charging electric system. Power output: 246 hp. Average fuel consumption: 6.5L/100 km.

The two RX 500h hybrid models are powered by the 2.4L 4-cylinder engine with turbocharger and self-charging electric system, but with a more powerful motor. There's also a 6-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Power: 367 hp, 406 lb-ft of torque. Official average fuel consumption: 8.6L/100 km.

The new RX 450h+ model uses a plug-in hybrid system. Under the hood is a 2.5L in-line 4-cylinder engine mated to a CVT-type transmission, as well as a four-wheel drive system. Range in electric mode is estimated at 60 km; Lexus estimates that the battery can be fully recharged in as little as 2h30m at a Level 2 terminal.

2023/24 Lexus RX electric Photo: Lexus

Here are the other details of the offer (please note that estimated vehicle prices may vary depending on options and additional charges):

2024 Lexus RX 350h Premium (MSRP: $59,450) - The base model includes:

Lexus audio system with 9.8" touchscreen;

Lexus Interface;

12 speakers;

Lexus+ 3.0 security system;

7-inch digital multifunction display;

Rain-activated windshield wipers;

19-inch alloy wheels, sunroof;

Power folding outside mirrors;

Heated LEXUS emblem;

Color-matched fender flares;

Three-zone automatic temperature control;

Heated steering wheel;

Heated and ventilated front seats;

Driver's seat with memory system;

NuLuxe upholstery;

Fully digital instrument cluster with 7" display;

Automatic limited-slip differential;

Power-assisted tailgate;

Safety exit aid with E-Latch handle;

Parking assist system with braking, interior ambient lighting system.

2024 Lexus RX 350h Luxury (MSRP: $66,950) - To the Premium model, this variant adds:

14-inch touchscreen;

21-inch alloy wheels;

Panoramic sunroof;

Heated and ventilated rear seats;

Leather upholstery;

Multicolor interior mood lighting system;

Rear console box;

Wireless charging system for compatible smartphones;

Digital key.

2024 Lexus RX 350h Ultra-Luxury (MSRP: $70,450) - To the Luxury model, this variant adds:

Head-up display;

Triple-beam headlights with adaptive high beam system;

Panoramic view monitor with camera washer;

Steering wheel with advanced touch controls;

Digital rear-view mirror;

Power-assisted tailgate with foot-activated sensor;

Traffic jam assistance technologies;

Lane change assist;

Front cross-traffic alert.

2024 Lexus RX 350h Executive (MSRP: $74,950) - To the Ultra-Luxury model, this variant adds:

Mark Levinson 21-speaker surround sound system;

21-inch alloy wheels;

Semi-aniline leather upholstery;

Power folding rear seats;

Advanced parking system;

Rear sun visors;

1,500-watt inverter.

2024 Lexus RX 500h F SPORT Performance 2 (MSRP: $81,100) - This model includes:

F SPORT styling and performance elements;

More powerful hybrid system;

eAxle rear differential;

Four-wheel steering;

21-inch F SPORT high-performance alloy wheels;

Color-matched rocker panels;

F SPORT grille and bumper;

Active sound control;

Digital key;

Digital rearview mirror;

Power-assisted tailgate with foot-activated sensor;

Power folding outside mirrors;

Heated and ventilated front seats;

Power folding rear seats.

2024 Lexus RX 500h F SPORT Performance 3 (MSRP: $86,900) - To the F Sport Performance 2 model, this model adds:

Mark Levinson 21-speaker surround-sound audio system;

Triple-beam headlights with adaptive high beam system;

Panoramic view monitor with camera washer;

1,500-watt inverter;

Additional safety technologies including Advanced Parking System;

Traffic jam assistance system;

Lane change assist;

Front Cross Traffic Alert.

2024 Lexus RX 450h+ Executive (MSRP: $86,950) - This new model includes:

Power folding mirrors;

Color-keyed fender flares;

Three-zone climate control;

Heated and ventilated front and rear seats;

Driver's seat with memory system;

Semi-aniline leather upholstery;

Panoramic sunroof.

Each version of the 2024 Lexus RX is equipped with the Lexus Interface multimedia system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and safety features such as the Lexus+ 3.0 Safety System.

The 2024 Lexus RX is now available from Lexus dealers in Canada.