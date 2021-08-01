Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

2024 Lucid Gravity: Lucid Shares Images and Its Plans for its Next model, an SUV

Lucid Gravity - Exterior design
Photo: Lucid Motors
Lucid Gravity - Exterior design

•    Lucid Motors has shared more images and details about its upcoming Gravity.

•    The high-luxury SUV is set to begin production in 2023.

•    The company promises that it will offer more range than any competing model.

A little over two years ago, Lucid Motors gave us a glimpse of the SUV it has in development. At the time, the fledgling EV maker said production of the Lucid Gravity was scheduled to start in 2023.

This week, the company shared more details about its model. The Gravity SUV is coming to the luxury SUV segment, of course, and it will be based on the platform of the first car marketed by the firm, the Lucid Air sedan. 

Browse cars for sale available near you

Lucid Gravity - Seating
Photo: Lucid Motors
Lucid Gravity - Seating

The first thing that will interest EV buyers in need of many seats is that the Gravity will offer seven of them, spanning three rows of course. However, it will be possible to opt for five- or six-seat configurations, in two or three rows, respectively.

The Gravity will also have a glass roof, like the Air sedan. The company confirmed as well that the model will feature a digital display dashboard that will feature the next-generation interface Lucid introduced last October. The new interface is more intuitive and introduces the hands-free driving function on highways, developed by Lucid Motors.

Lucid Gravity - Back
Photo: Lucid Motors
Lucid Gravity - Back

Details about the Gravity's specifications are yet to be finalized, but future owners can expect some versions to offer more range than any other electric vehicle on the market, with the exception of the Air sedan, which offers 832 km of freedom. 

“Gravity builds on everything we've achieved so far, taking our internal technology advancements further to create a luxury performance SUV like no other.” 

- Peter Rawlinson, Lucid Motors' chief executive and technology officer

Lucid plans to start taking reservations for the Gravity in early 2023. Production is expected to begin sometime this year at Lucid's Casa Grande, Arizona, plant, where the company's only other vehicle is also manufactured.

Lucid Gravity - Interior
Photo: Lucid Motors
Lucid Gravity - Interior
Lucid Gravity - Real light
Photo: Lucid Motors
Lucid Gravity - Real light
Front of Lucid Gravity
Photo: Lucid Motors
Front of Lucid Gravity

You May Also Like

One Last Teaser Image of the Lexus RZ before Wednesday Reveal

One Last Teaser Image of the Lexus RZ before Wednesday Re...

Because why not, Lexus has shared one last teaser image of its first electric SUV ahead of the official reveal scheduled for this Wednesday, April 20. Here’s...

2024 Audi Q8 e-tron: The e-tron Gets Revised and Retagged

2024 Audi Q8 e-tron: The e-tron Gets Revised and Retagged

Audi has unveiled the revised and renamed 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron and 2024 Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron, formerly the e-tron and the e-tron Sportback, respectively.

2024 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Introduced

2024 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Introduced

As Mercedes introduces its fourth EQ all-electric model, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, alongside it it is also debuting the 2024 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV. We m...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2023 Toyota Prius (Europe)
2023 Toyota Prius: The European Model is Unve...
Article
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6: The 2,500 First Edition...
Article
2021 Ford Bronco
Another Recall for Some 2021-2022 Ford Broncos
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Finally, A Female Crash Test Dummy to Reflect How Women Can Be Affected in Collisions
Finally, A Female Crash Test ...
Video
Volvo Teases New Electric SUV Set for 2023
Volvo Teases New Electric SUV...
Video
2023 Honda Pilot: Bigger, Newer for Generation Four
2023 Honda Pilot: Bigger, New...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 