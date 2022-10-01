Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
The Next Maserati Quattroporte Will Be All-Electric in 2024

•    The Maserati Quattroporte will reportedly go all-electric for its 2024 renewal.

•    By 2025, all Maserati models will be offered with at least one electrified solution.

•    The brand's electric transition began with the revised Granturismo model, unveiled last month as a hybrid model.

Add another car to the list of models that will trade in the gas engine for a battery pack and electric motors very soon. This time, it’s Maserati planning the switch with its Quattroporte sedan, if reports are to be believed. 

Maserati has promised to offer an electrified solution with every model it sells, starting in 2025. The transition began with the recently introduced 2024 Granturismo. Buyers will have a choice of gas or electric powertrains when that model hits dealerships next spring. 

Then there was the unveiling of the Grecale SUV, a model set to debut in 2023. It too will offer a choice between gas and electric power. And let's not forget that an electric version of the exotic MC20 has been announced, though that's for a little later. 

2021 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo - On the track
Photo: Maserati
Autocar magazine reports that the Quattroporto will be redesigned in 2024 and come only with an electric powertrain. The next Levante SUV would follow a year later, also in an all-electric configuration. The Ghibli, on the other hand, will bow out. 

That's a lot of electric models for this small manufacturer. Interestingly, the modular platform conceived for these electric products will make its debut with the Granturismo. According to Autocar, the power available from the Quattroporte will be less than that of the Granturismo, which gets an output of 760 hp. 

Production of the Quattroporte and the next-generation Levante will likely be handled by the Stellantis Mirafiori plant in Turin, Italy. Maserati has said it will build three vehicles there.

Last year, Stellantis invested some 700 million Euros to prepare the site for electric vehicle production. The plant is where Maserati assembles the new Granturismo.

