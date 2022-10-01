Photo: Maserati 2023 Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo

• The 2023 Maserati GranTurismo is introduced.

• It is the first model in the brand’s history to be available with a 100-percent powertrain.

• Also in the offering are variants with a V6 turbo engine.

• This GranTurismo GT Folgore electric variant delivers a maximum output of 760 hp.

The next-generation 2023 Maserati GranTurismo made its official debut yesterday, instantly going from the oldest model in the Italian brand’s lineup to its most cutting-edge.

The Folgore

That’s not a debatable statement, given that the new model is the first Maserati in history to feature a 100-percent electric powertrain. With three 300-kW electric motors propelling it, the GranTurismo Folgore delivers a maximum output of 760 hp, and can speed from a stop to 100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds. The powertrain is four-wheel drive.

The other choice, available with the Modena and Trofeo variants, is a turbocharged V6 engine (called Nettuno) good for 490 hp in the former, 550 hp in the latter. This engine works with an 8-speed auto transmission.

Photo: Maserati 2023 Maserati GranTurismo Modena

There’s more than just electrification that’s new with this GranTurismo, of course. The car is based on a new platform making its debut here; it uses aluminum, magnesium and high-performance steel components, in part to help offset the considerable weight of the battery pack in the electric version.

The new GranTurismo is also longer, wider and taller than before, in keeping with a trend that seems to be reaching all corners of the industry, even the high-performance one.

And inside?

While it didn’t share images of the model’s interior, Maserati did say it will feature a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen on the console and a 12.2-inch data screen in front the driver, as well as a third screen on the centre console. Other goodies include an available head-up display, digital clock, an immersive 3D audio system with either 14 speakers and 800 watts to deliver or 19 speakers blaring out 1,195 watts of sound.

As for timing, Maserati plans to start delivering the V6-engine versions of the 2023 GranTurismo in the spring of 2023, with the electric Folgore set to follow later. Initially there will be a PrimaSerie 75th Anniversary Launch Edition, a limited series featuring exclusive content and dedicated to its recent 75th anniversary.

We can also expect, later, a convertible version, though no time frame has been set for that.