Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Maserati Will Be Fully Electric by 2030

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Add Maserati's name to the brands that have committed to going all-electric, and put a date on that. The Stellantis-owned Italian automaker has set a goal for 2030 to move its lineup fully away from combustion engines.

GranTurismo “Folgore”
It won't be long before we see a first EV either. Maserati plans to offer electric versions of all models in its lineup starting in 2025. The company also confirmed on Thursday that we should see its first all-electric model, the 1,200-hp GranTurismo, next year.

That output will allow the GranTurismo “Folgore” to speed from 0-100 km/h in less than 3 seconds and reach a top speed north of 300 km/h. The name Folgore, which signifies “lightning” in Italian, will be used to group together the brand’s electric offerings.

After the GranTurismo, Maserati will launch an all-electric version of the mid-size Grecale SUV, as well as a Grancabrio GT. By 2025, Maserati also plans to add electric versions to the MC20 supercar, Quattroporte sedan and Levante SUV.

Browse cars for sale available near you

The future GranTurismo « Folgore » from Maserati, fig. 2
Photo: Maserati
The future GranTurismo « Folgore » from Maserati, fig. 2

Maserati CEO Davide Grasso described the shift as a “defining moment” for the more-than-century-old automaker.

In a piece of good news for employees, Stellantis is pledging that every Folgore model will be developed, designed and produced entirely in Italy. According to Grasso, Maserati has also raised its internal quality standards, investing money in personnel and facilities to achieve its goals. This also means that performance, comfort and technology will be at the heart of the brand's new electric models.

Those are the right words, for sure. The actions backing them up will be what counts in the long run.

The future GranTurismo « Folgore » from Maserati, fig. 3
Photo: Maserati
The future GranTurismo « Folgore » from Maserati, fig. 3

You May Also Like

Dodge Is Working on a “Shocking” Sound for its Future High-Performance EVs

Dodge Is Working on a “Shocking” Sound for its Future Hig...

Dodge is working on a “shocking” electric sound designed to make performance-car fans forget there’s no gas engine under the hoods of its future EVs. At leas...

Jeep Previews its First All-Electric SUV, Coming Next Year

Jeep Previews its First All-Electric SUV, Coming Next Year

Jeep has just released the first images of its first all-electric SUV. The yet-to-be-named model, expected in early 2023, serves as the next, biggest step in...

Alfa Romeo Confirms a Small All-Electric SUV by 2024

Alfa Romeo Confirms a Small All-Electric SUV by 2024

Alfa Romeo confirms it plans to introduce a new all-electric SUV by 2024. The new subcompact EV will sit below the Tonale in the lineup, another newcomer unv...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
The GMC Hummer EV
A First Minor Recall for the GMC Hummer EV
Article
IIHS Study Shows Large Vehicles More Dangerou...
Article
Five Million Fewer Vehicles Produced Worldwid...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

The Car of the Year for 2022? In Europe, it’s the Kia EV6
The Car of the Year for 2022?...
Video
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be Sold in North America
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be ...
Video
Nuro’s Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Features a Huge External Airbag
Nuro’s Autonomous Delivery Ve...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 