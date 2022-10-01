Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance F1 Edition Presented

Photo: Mercedes Benz
•    Mercedes-Benz has presented a new F1 Edition of its upcoming 2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance.

•    Only 36 units of the limited-production edition are planned for Canada.

•    The idea here is to underline the use the performance version of Mercedes’ recently redesigned C-Class makes of Formula 1 technology.

After presenting the new 2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance last month, Mercedes-Benz follows up with a special edition of the model. The F1 Edition will be made available with launch of the next C 63, but take note that only 36 units are allocated for the whole Canadian market.

As its moniker suggests, the idea here is to underline the liberal use the performance version of Mercedes’ recently redesigned C-Class makes of Formula 1 technology.

Photo: Mercedes Benz
Outside
There are visual cues to identify the variant off the bat, for instance the unique MANUFAKTUR Alpine Grey finish, as well as special AMG-logo decals on the flanks. There we also find red trim lines and colour accents on the front and rear aprons.

The model sits on 20-inch AMG forged wheels with 5-spoke design in matte black, with red rim flanges to provide contrast. Those colours, by the way, are inspired by those used for the wheels of Mercedes’ FIA F1 medical car.

Beyond the visuals, an AMG aerodynamic package enhances handling capabilities at high speeds. To do that the F12 Edition gets a larger front splitter, spoiler lip on the trunk lid, redesigned trim on the side members and an additional diffuser board.

Photo: Mercedes Benz
That’s not all for the extras. The F1 Edition also gets the AMG Night and the AMG Stealth package. These turn several features all-black, including the front fenders, outside mirror housings, beltline trim strip and window surrounds. In addition, some elements are finished in black chrome. To “cap” it all off, there’s an AMG fuel-filler cap in silver chrome with AMG lettering.

Photo: Mercedes Benz
Inside
Contrasting black and red elements rule here as well. The AMG Performance seats ate in exclusive black Nappa leather with red topstitching and embossed AMG emblems in the front head restraints. The seat belts are in red and there are exclusive AMG carbon trim elements with red thread. Note also the AMG Performance steering wheel in Nappa leather/Dinamica microfibre with red topstitching and AMG door sill trims with red illuminated AMG lettering.

If you want to hide your F1 Edition (or protect it from dust in your garage), as one of the 36 buyers in Canada you also get a unique AMG cover (tarp) with F1 logo on it.

Photo: Mercedes Benz
Photo: Mercedes Benz
Photo: Mercedes Benz
