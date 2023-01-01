New Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance Debuts

Photo: AMG Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance, profile

Mercedes-Benz’s AMG performance division today presented the new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance, with the words ‘AMG’ and ‘Performance’ providing pretty unsubtle clues as to the pluggable hybrid model’s priorities and, we assume, capabilities.

According to AMG, this car incorporates substantial F1 know-how and technologies. Thus, a 469-hp 2.0L turbo engine mounted longitudinally at the front is supported by a two-speed electric motor on the rear axle. Importantly, the electric support of the exhaust gas turbocharger eliminates the turbo lag of the combustion engine, this while the electric drive propels the car from a stop for massive acceleration.

Both the electric powertrain and the 400-volt high-performance battery were developed by AMG exclusively for its models. The battery is specifically designed for fast power output and draw with direct cooling of the cells. The combined system output is 671 hp, the combined maximum system torque 752 lb-ft – both new high totals for the C-Class.

There are eight drive modes: Electric (so, yes, it can be driven on all-electric power), Comfort, Battery Hold, Sport, Sport+, Race, Slippery and Individual. Energy regeneration via braking can be adjusted to one of four levels (including 0, which provides none).

The edition marks the first time a C 63 features the fully variable all-wheel drive AMG Performance 4MATIC+ that transfers power to the road and includes drift mode. Alone in the segment, the model gets standard-fit active rear axle steering as well.

Photo: AMG Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance, front

Photo: AMG Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance, AMG badging on hood

Beyond the capabilities, the C 63 has distinct physical features in comparison with the regular C-Class, starting with its front end being 50 mm longer and sporting a wider front end. Overall it’s longer as well, by 83 mm, and the track is wider at the front by 76. Wheelbase is longer by 10 mm.

Also exclusive to the C 63 S is a narrow air outlet in the centre of the hood that leads to two powerdomes. Also on that hood, a black AMG badge replaces the Mercedes silver star, a first on an AMG production model. Out front, the front grille is AMG-specific with its vertical struts. Matching side skirts, the rear apron with large diffuser as well as the two trapezoidal, externally ribbed dual tailpipe trims round off the design.

Photo: AMG Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance, interior

Distinct elements inside include AMG sport seats with unique upholstery and stitching, with a redesigned AMG Performance seats available as an option. The MBUX infotainment system, meanwhile, features numerous AMG-specific elements and options.

“The new C 63… is a real game-changer. With its revolutionary concept, it brings a completely new approach to the segment, which until now has been primarily characterized by the promise of pure performance. With a maximum system output of 671 hp, we do indeed keep this promise. But the intelligent P3 hybrid concept offers much more. I am sure that with this technology, which incorporates a lot of know-how from Formula 1, we will also appeal to a new group of customers.” - Philipp Schiemer, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG

There is no word at this time regarding launch dates for North America, but we’ll keep you posted.

Photo: AMG Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance, first row seating

Photo: AMG Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance, second row seating