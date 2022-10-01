• Mercedes has unveiled the 2024 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV, coming in... 2024.

• This is the first electric SUV from the AMG performance division.

• Maximum output from this performance EV is estimated to be 687 hp and 1,000 lb-ft of torque, so hold on to your hats.

• The Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV will launch in 2024 in North America.

Mercedes-Benz has presented its fourth all-electric EQ model, and the fun comes in two flavours with the simultaneous debut of the AMG-developed performance version, the Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV. This, by the way, is the first all-electric SUV to be produced by the German automaker’s AMG performance division. We saw the EQE SUV up close and in person a few weeks ago at the launch event for the EQS SUV, but were kept mum on it until its official reveal today.

The EQE SUV

As it did with the EQS SUV that retained most of the EQS sedan but in SUV format, the new EQE SUV takes much from the EQE sedan. The 2024 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV, however, presents with a much more dynamic powertrain and capabilities.

Built as all EQ models are on the automaker’s new EV-dedicated platform, the EQE SUV has a wheelbase 9 cm shorter than the EQE sedan at 3,030 mm, and overall length at 6,853 mm is also less.

Photo: Mercedes-AMG 2024 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV, from above

Further details on the EQE SUV model itself are available here, but here’s what’s unique about the AMG variant:

THE AMG EQE SUV

Two variants will be offered in Canada: the base Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4MATIC and the sportier Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4MATIC+.

AMG is pushing the versatility of this model, that is in comparison with other AMG models. A sporty compact SUV in shape and size – it’s smaller than the EQS SUV – the vehicle is thus designed to handle small-family duties while delivering all the performance you’d expect from AMG. Only, without a combustion engine. And the interior is highly customizable.

“The AMG EQE SUV is another milestone in our Future of Driving Performance. The new model is our first all-electric SUV. And, after the AMG EQS and AMG EQE Saloon models, this is already the third performance model that we have realized as a derivative on the Mercedes-EQ electric platform. With its variable interior and high-performance all-wheel drive, it is Mercedes-AMG's most versatile electric vehicle. A real all-rounder - a real AMG!” - Philipp Schiemer, CEO of Mercedes-AMG

Outside

The exterior of the AMG variant gets some exclusive elements such as an EQ black panel with hot-stamped vertical struts in chrome, integrated Mercedes star and AMG lettering. THE AMG badge replaced the Mercedes star on the hood.

Others include a front bumper, wheel arch cladding and rear apron painted in the vehicle colour with A-wing in high-gloss black and trim in chrome, fully recessed door handles and helix-design taillights. The wheels are AMG-optimized 21- or 22-inch alloys.

Inside

Here the AMG seating has individual seat upholstery layout and seat covers in ARTICO man-made leather and microfibre with red contrasting topstitching; Nappa leather is an option. Front headrests get AMG emblems, and the AMG Performance flat-bottomed steering wheel is Nappa-leather-covered. A number of buttons and the pedals are AMG-specific, and there’s more AMG badging spread throughout.

Beyond that, the MBUX infotainment system gets AMG-specific functions and displays. In this model too, the large three-screen-in-one Hyperscreen is an option, as is the Dolby Atmos audio system.

Performance

The two AMG-specific motors propelling the AMG EQE SUV – all models offered in Canada get AWD – give it up to 687 hp total output, depending on the exact version chosen and mode driven in, and 1,000 lb-ft of torque. 0-100 km/h acceleration is 3.5 seconds, and top speed is set at 240 km/h.

The Lithium-ion battery pack has a useful capacity of 300 volts and a 170-kWh DC charging capacity, and there’s a standard heat pump to help conserve battery charge. To that end, there is also regenerative braking, with drivers able to set their preferred level.

AMG-developed elements include AMG RIDE CONTROL+ air suspension with adaptive damping, rear-axle steering and AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL – an AMG-specific roll stabilization system. AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive modes include Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual. In all but the Sport+ modes, maximum output is not available, but rather power is calibrated to increase efficiency and reduce consumption.

Pricing for Canada for the 2024 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV has not yet been announced, nor have trim and options details – not surprising given that it is a 2024 model and will not launch in Canada until that year. In other words, the AMG variant of the EQE SUV won’t make it here until up to 9-12 months after the regular model does.