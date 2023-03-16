2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA and GLB Show Off Updates

• Mercedes has presented the 2024 GLA and 2024 GLB SUVs.

• The changes include Revised designs, more standard equipment.

• The GLA launches in Canada later in 2023, the GLB early in 2024.

Mercedes-Benz has continued with its rollout of revised models for the 2024 model-years, with the introduction of the new editions of the GLA and GLB models, as well as their AMG variants.

Highlights of the changes include updated front and rear designs for the exterior, as well as LED performance headlights. Inside, most notable are the bigger roster of standard equipment (for example a leather steering wheel, larger 10.25-inch driver data screen and comfort seats in full ARTICO. The models also feature the latest-generation MBUX infotainment system.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB

GLA & GLB

The SUVs get standard LED high-performance front headlights and LED rear lights. A new colour choice is available, called Spectral Blue, and the options list also includes a heated steering wheel rim (available for the first time, and possible with the AMG Line), as well as several new wheel designs. As standard, the GLA runs on 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, but 19-inch and 20-inch wheels are options.

The 2024 GLA 250 and GLB 250 models – the two variants being offered in Canada - feature a mild-hybrid system that uses a 48-volt power supply for the start-generator. The powertrain serving both models is centered around a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine delivering 221 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, working with the standard 8-speed DCT dual-clutch transmission.

The AMG models

Both AMG variants feature a standard AMG Performance steering wheel as well as the 48-volt onboard power supply and the start-generator. As with the regular models, the front ends and headlight and rear-light designs have been updated.

The AMG models come with a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo engine good for 302 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, with an AMG speedshift DCT 8-speed dual-clutch transmission managing it all.

There are new options for the AMG models, notably new light-alloy wheels, new wheel designs, new protective covers for the sport seats, new interior colour choices and new trim elements.

Both the regular and AMG variants of the GLA and GLB models will be sold in Canada with the company’s all-wheel-drive configuration, and thus get the 4MATIC nomenclature.