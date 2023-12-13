The 2025 Mercedes-AMG SL S E Performance has made its official entrance, and it’s quite an entrance for what Mercedes calls the most powerful SL ever produced. It won’t be at dealers for a while, though – the first models aren’t expected there before late 2024.

First, the big, impressive numbers: The 2025 SL S E Performance can deliver a system output of up to 805 hp and a hallucinatory 1,047 lb-ft of torque. 0-100 km/h acceleration is given at a measly 2.9 seconds, top speed at a gargantuan 317 km/h.

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG SL S E Performance, profile Photo: Mercedes-AMG

That kind of brute force requires special components to handle it, so the standard equipment includes:

- High-performance ceramic composite brakes with six-piston fixed front caliper

- Active roll stabilization

- Fully variable AWD

- Active rear steering (available up to 100 km/h)

- Retractable rear spoiler

The powertrain delivering all that power is centered around a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 engine, good for 603 hp and 627 lb-ft. It’s supported by an electric motor on the rear axle, good for another 201 hp. If the front wheels lose grip, the system can send that electric motor’s power to the front axle.

The system also includes a 6.1-kWh battery, also sitting above the rear axle and which helps deliver a power boost capability (there are as of yet no numbers on what it can deliver).

Drivers can set their preferred level of regenerative braking using a button on the steering wheel, and yes, the highest mode delivers one-pedal driving.

Optional performance upgrades include an AMG Aerodynamics package, which brings in a front stabilizer. The company also promises a host of customization options, including unique upholstery and colour choices for the interior, courtesy Manufaktur.

Inside we find AMG sport seats in front of the 2+2 configuration (with option to go with performance seats with massage function). The MBUX infotainment system with its extra-large screen is on hand as well.

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG SL S E Performance, interior Photo: Mercedes-AMG

The last word goes to Mercedes-AMG CEO Michael Schiebe:

“The SL has always been an icon in the Mercedes-Benz portfolio. The latest version of the legendary roadster transfers this status into the future. First and foremost is the new SL 63 S E PERFORMANCE, which, with its innovative technology, is the most powerful member of the SL family. With this unique concept, we offer our customers not only superior performance but also the option of all-electric driving.” - Michael Schiebe, CEO of Mercedes-AMG