2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet Coming to Canada

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed it’s bringing another convertible AMG model to Canada. The 2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet will slide in next to the CLE 53 Coupe in the luxury carmaker’s lineup when it debuts on our market next year.

See also: 2025 Mercedes-AMG SL S E Performance: Mercedes Presents the Most Powerful SL to Date

Powertrain of the 2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet

Output from the new model’s 3.0L turbocharged inline-six engine is given at 443 hp and 413 lb-ft of maximum torque. There is an Overboost mode that can increase torque to 443 lb-ft for up to 10 seconds.

2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet, three-quarters rear | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet – What’s new?

Other unique working parts on the 2025 AMG CLE 53 include AMG high-performance brakes and an AMG-tuned 9-speed auto transmission. There are unique AMG drive modes and the model comes with AMG’s all-wheel-drive system. Adaptive dampers (called AMG Ride Control) are in place to maximize both performance and comfort.

This model gets standard rear axle steering, and it rides on the same wider track its coupe sibling has. The offering include optional 20-inch wheels if the standard 19-inch units aren’t enough.

Other distinct elements for this variant include an upgraded version of the Aircap electronic wind deflector to keep wind away from all passengers. As well, the Airscarf system, also improved, provides warm air to occupants’ necks via the seats.

As for the soft-top, it is better insulated and can be had in black, red or grey, and has a multilayer design with more insulation. Closing and opening it is done electrically and takes about 20 seconds, this at a speed of up to 60 km/h.

Don’t expect a ton of trunk space – there are 385 litres of available space with the top in place, 295 with it folded away.

2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet, interior | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet, second row of seats | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Interior of the 2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet

Highlights of the interior include a 12.3-inch digital driver display and vertically oriented 11.9-inch central multimedia display. The tilt of that display can be electrically adjusted from 15 to 40 degrees to prevent reflections caused by sunlight when the soft top is open.

There’s also 64-colour dynamic ambient lighting in the cockpit as well as across the doors and rear side panels and even behind the rear seats for some reason. Chrome accents span the passenger compartment.

Integral sports seats are covered standard in ARTICO/microfiber upholstery with AMG-specific graphics and red contrast stitching. There is available leather upholstery with a special coating designed to keep seat surfaces cooler in direct sunlight compared to untreated leather. Nappa leather upholstery with the AMG emblem embossed in the front headrests is yet another option.

Available AMG Performance seats offer more support for more aggressive driving.

2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet, front | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet, rear | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet, in profile | Photo: Mercedes-Benz