2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Debuts

Tuscaloosa, AL - We’re seeing updates across the board in Mercedes’ mid and large SUV lineups, with two more getting their turn in the spotlight just this week. Just a few days before we sampled the updated 2024 GLE-Class, Mercedes took the wraps off the redesigned 2024 GLS-Class three-row SUV at a presentation in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Note that the GLS 450, GLS 580, AMG GLS 63 and Maybach are all getting updated.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class - Exterior design Photo: D.Heyman

Outside

The most recognizable change is a modification to the grille of the non-Maybach models, which now get a new, larger four-louvre grille finished in a Silver Shadow option that can also be found in parts of the cabin, such as around the HVAC vents. The front bumper is also more prominent and now gets integrated inlets.

A new 20-inch wheel design (behind which sit new cross-drilled brake rotors on models fitted with the AMG package) and redesigned taillights help complete the look of the new GLS, while the Maybach gets a new 23-inch wheel design with forged wheel bolt cover.

The AMG, meanwhile, gets two new exterior colours – grey non-metallic and sodalite blue – as well as a new AMG hood emblem and LED rear light signature.

All GLS models get redesigned lower fascia with the Maybach getting the added touch of having its inlet grilles finished with the Maybach logo.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class - Interior Photo: D.Heyman

Inside

Mercedes introduces two new interior colours: Catalana beige and Bahia brown (the AMG GLS 63 also gets new Bahia/brown/black and macchiato/beige/black options. There are also standard gloss black lime wood and the availability of piano lacquer trim, previously available only on the Maybach model, across the entire GLS line.

Inside the Maybach, we find a new seat cover design as well as standard ambient lighting designed to recall the Maybach badge. It also gets the latest version of the brand’s steering wheel with updated touch-sensitive controls.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class - Seating Photo: D.Heyman

Rear seat occupants haven’t been left out when it comes to updates to the Maybach, as they now have access to up to three separate touchscreens and can make use of the “Hey Mercedes” voice commands. Drivers now get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, plus streaming iTunes music.

The various interior gauge designs – classic, sporty discreet – on both models have also been redesigned, offering seven different colour combinations depending on how the standard ambient lighting is set.

Inside the AMG GLS 63, Nappa leather now adorns the instrument panel and the addition of the latest generation of MBUX infotainment now comes as standard. Other standard features include a power sliding sunroof, heated and cooled front seats, Burmester audio system and adaptive high beam assist.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class - Three-quarters front Photo: D.Heyman

The GLS 63 still comes powered by a 4.0L biturbo V8 engine, augmented by a 48V auxiliary power system that combines to provide 612 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. To keep everything in-check, the anti-roll stabilization and air suspension have been tuned for a larger spread between dynamics and comfort within the available drive modes. Power figures for the other models include 375 hp and 369 lb-ft on the GLS 450, 510 hp and 538 lb-ft on the GLS 580 and 550 hp and 538 lb-ft on the Maybach 600.

Look for the redesigned Mercedes GLS models to start arriving in showrooms in September of 2023.