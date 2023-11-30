• 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander pricing starts at $34,198 in Canada.

Mitsubishi Canada has released details regarding its 2024 lineup of SUVs, with the Outlander mid-size SUV once again leading the way for the Japanese automaker.

Here’s what we’ve learned about the Outlander for the coming model-year.

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander

The regular Outlander gets only minor updates, mainly with lower trims getting more standard equipment than prior, and MSRPs ranging from $34,198 for the ES base model to $44,498 for the GT Premium.

Note that the LE Premium trim has been removed for 2024, so there are six trims for the non-PHEV model: ES, SE, LE, SEL, GT and GT Premium.

New this year, the SE, LE and SEL trims feature the hands-free power liftgate and wireless charger as standard equipment, while the LE trim gets standard microsuede and synthetic leather upholstery and a power-adjust driver’s seat.

The model also can be had with a Black Diamond body and Sterling Silver roof two-tone exterior finish, replacing the previous Black Diamond/Bronze combo.

It won’t be available right away along with the other models, but the Outlander Noir edition will join the 2024 lineup later on. Based on the GT trim, this edition will include visual enhancements designed to render the SUV more “sleek, high-end and refined”, according to Mitsubishi, which adds that additional details and pricing on the 2024 Outlander Noir will be announced in the new year.

Those Noir enhancements include black wheels and lugs, black grille, mirrors and other interior and

exterior highlights, as well as black hood lettering.

2023/24 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Photo: D.Boshouwers

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

The model got its big design overhaul last year, so this year’s changes are limited to the LE and SEL trims getting standard smartphone wireless charger and hands-free power liftgate with adjustable height.

Starting price is $48,198 for the base ES model. Above it we find the LE, SEL, GT and GT Premium, which has an MSRP of $58,198.

- 2024 Outlander PHEV ES - $48,198 CAD - Specifications sheet

- 2024 Outlander PHEV LE - $52,398 - Specifications sheet

- 2024 Outlander PHEV SEL - $55,198 - Specifications sheet

- 2024 Outlander PHEV GT - $57,498 - Specifications sheet

- 2024 Outlander PHEV GT Premium $58,198

Here too, the Outlander PHEV Noir edition is expected later, in this case in the spring of 2024.