• The 2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross gets an MSRP of $28,998, and a new Noir edition.

The 2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross gets a few mild updates for the new year, the highlight being the addition of an Eclipse Cross Noir edition for the SUV. Otherwise, the 2024 Eclipse Cross is offered with a starting price of $28,998.

In Canada, the range comprises four models in all: the SE, SEL, SEL Noir Edition and GT.

2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross - What's new

Mitsubishi equips the SUV with a new hands-free power liftgate with kick-motion sensor, standard on all models. There are some minor design updates on the vehicle’s front and back ends as well. Other upgrades include LED headlamps for the SE model, and a second-row USB port in all trims.

2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross red Photo: Mitsubishi

Nothing changes under the hood, with all models integrating Mitsubishi’s All-Wheel-Control AWD system. The model continues to run on the same 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder as before, still teamed with a continuously variable transmission. Output is 152 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque.

The new Noir Edition takes the SEL trim and adds:

- Gloss black front and rear skid plates

- Black 18-inch alloy wheels

- Large black spoiler

- Black door mirrors

- Black grille

- Black “ECLIPSE CROSS” hood lettering

- Upgraded steering wheel

- Black and dark silver interior trim pieces

- Dark grey accent stitching

- Aluminum pedals

- Mitsubishi Power Sound Audio with 8 speakers

2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross prices