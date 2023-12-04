Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross: Here Are Pricing and Trim Details

2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
Photo: Mitsubishi
Get the best interest rate
Derek Boshouwers
 The Japanese automaker’s SUV starts at $28,998 in 2024.

•    The 2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross gets an MSRP of $28,998, and a new Noir edition.

The 2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross gets a few mild updates for the new year, the highlight being the addition of an Eclipse Cross Noir edition for the SUV. Otherwise, the 2024 Eclipse Cross is offered with a starting price of $28,998.

In Canada, the range comprises four models in all: the SE, SEL, SEL Noir Edition and GT.

See also: 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander Pricing Starts at $34,198 in Canada

See also: 2024 Mitsubishi RVR: Here Are Pricing and Trim Details

2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross - What's new

Mitsubishi equips the SUV with a new hands-free power liftgate with kick-motion sensor, standard on all models. There are some minor design updates on the vehicle’s front and back ends as well. Other upgrades include LED headlamps for the SE model, and a second-row USB port in all trims.

2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross red
2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross red
Photo: Mitsubishi

Nothing changes under the hood, with all models integrating Mitsubishi’s All-Wheel-Control AWD system. The model continues to run on the same 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder as before, still teamed with a continuously variable transmission. Output is 152 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque.

The new Noir Edition takes the SEL trim and adds:

  • - Gloss black front and rear skid plates
  • - Black 18-inch alloy wheels
  • - Large black spoiler
  • - Black door mirrors
  • - Black grille
  • - Black “ECLIPSE CROSS” hood lettering
  • - Upgraded steering wheel
  • - Black and dark silver interior trim pieces
  • - Dark grey accent stitching 
  • - Aluminum pedals
  • - Mitsubishi Power Sound Audio with 8 speakers

2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross prices

  • - 2024 Eclipse Cross SE MSRP $28,998
  • - 2024 Eclipse Cross SEL MSRP $35,298
  • - 2024 Eclipse Cross SEL Noir Edition MSRP $37,598
  • - 2024 Eclipse Cross GT MSRP $38,098

Derek Boshouwers
Derek Boshouwers
Automotive expert
  • Over 5 years' experience as an automotive journalist
  • More than 50 test drives in the past year
  • Participation in over 30 new vehicle launches in the presence of the brand's technical specialists

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 