• The 2024 Mitsubishi RVR gets an MSRP of $24,598, and a new RVR Black edition.

The 2024 Mitsubishi RVR changes little for the new year, the highlight being the addition of an RVR Black edition for the small SUV. Otherwise, the 2024 RVR is offered with a starting price of $24,598.

In Canada, the range comprises six models in all: the ES FWD, ES AWD, SE, SEL, SEL Black Edition and GT.

2024 Mitsubishi RVR - What's new

New for 2024, the SEL version features electrically folding exterior mirrors. The new Black Edition is available in Labrador Black or Titanium Gray, and adds several new features to the SEL model, including:

- Black-painted 18-inch alloy wheels

- Large black spoiler

- Black exterior mirrors

- High-gloss black grille

- Panoramic sunroof

- Black headliner

- Leather-wrapped parking brake lever

- Red interior stitching

- Aluminum pedals

2024 Mitsubishi RVR powertrain

The 2024 RVR retains its existing 4-cylinder 2.0L engine and continuously variable transmission (CVT), MacPherson strut front suspension and multi-link rear suspension, with ventilated front and solid rear disc brakes.

The exterior features 16-inch steel wheels, all-season tires, temporary spare wheel, front and rear skid plates and automatic LED headlights.

Inside, the RVR offers heated front seats, a 6-way adjustable driver's seat, a 4-way adjustable front-passenger's seat and cloth seats. The model also features automatic climate control, a Bluetooth interface and an 8-inch audio screen.

The 2021/24 Mitsubishi RVR, rear Photo: Mitsubishi

2024 Mitsubishi RVR prices

2024 RVR ES with FWD (MSRP $24,598) - Automatic climate control, heated front seats and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay come standard here.

2024 RVR ES with AWC (4WD) (MSRP $26,598)

2024 RVR SE with AWC (MSRP $28,598) - This version adds blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and upgraded cloth seats.

2024 RVR SEL with AWC (MSRP $31,098) - This version offers 18" wheels, microsuede and leatherette seats and a heated steering wheel.

2024 RVR SEL Noir Edition with AWC (MSRP $32,598) - The new Black version adds 18" black-painted wheels, a panoramic roof, stitching on the seats and the other additional features mentioned above.

2024 RVR GT with AWC (MSRP $35,598) - This most luxurious version of the range adds leather seats.