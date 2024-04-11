• Nissan shares pricing for the 2024 Nissan Frontier truck, including the new Hardbody Edition.

The 2024 Nissan Frontier pickup is getting a starting price of $46,998 CAD. The lineup for the model – which was overhauled for the 2022 model-year - gets a few tweaks this year, but most notably it gains a new member. The Hardbody Edition pays tribute to the original, circa-1980s Nissan Hardbody pickup.

Note that the off-road focused PRO-4X trim is back for 2024 as well.

The all-new 2024 Nissan Frontier | Photo: Nissan

2024 Nissan Frontier – What’s new?

Other than the new Hardbody variant, the 2024 Frontier offering gets a few tweaks and the model’s features are updated as well, but there’s nothing major to report. Changes include a new SL trim on Crew Cab models, and a new three-year Premium package trial (up from a six-month trial previously) for the available NissanConnect Services.

As for that Hardbody Edition, it’s available on the Frontier SV Crew Cab 4x4 model, and its distinguishing features include heritage-styled 17-inch wheels, retro-inspired decals, all-terrain tires, sport bar, black exterior trim and assorted other design details, for example the tailgate bearing NISSAN lettering rather than the company logo.

2024 Nissan Frontier, front | Photo: Nissan

2024 Nissan Frontier, rear | Photo: Nissan

Powertrain of the 2024 Nissan Frontier

The pickup once again relies on a 3.8L V6 engine delivering 310 hp and 281 lb-ft of torque though a 9-speed auto transmission. The powertrain features a part-time four-wheel-drive configuration. All models ride on 17-inch wheels. Towing capacity is set at anywhere from 6,170 to 6,220 lb depending on the trim.

Fuel consumption of the 2024 Nissan Frontier

- Frontier SV – 12.8, 10.2, 11.6L/100 km (city / highway / combined)

- Frontier SL – 12.8, 10.2, 11.6L/100 km (city / highway / combined)

- Frontier Hardbody Edition – 12.8, 10.2, 11.6L/100 km (city / highway / combined)

- Frontier PRO-4X – 13.1, 10.5, 11.9L/100 km (city / highway / combined)

Trims and pricing for the 2024 Nissan Frontier in Canada

- 2024 Frontier SV Crew Cab 4x4 (6-foot bed) - $46,998

- 2024 Frontier SL Crew Cab 4x4 (6-foot bed) - $49,498

- 2024 Frontier Hardbody Edition 4x4 (6-foot bed) - $49,998

- 2024 Frontier PRO-4X Crew Cab 4x4 (5-foot bed) - $51,998

- 2024 Frontier PRO-4X Luxury Crew Cab 4x4 (5-foot bed) - $55,498