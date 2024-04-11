• Nissan shares pricing for the 2024 Nissan Frontier truck, including the new Hardbody Edition.
The 2024 Nissan Frontier pickup is getting a starting price of $46,998 CAD. The lineup for the model – which was overhauled for the 2022 model-year - gets a few tweaks this year, but most notably it gains a new member. The Hardbody Edition pays tribute to the original, circa-1980s Nissan Hardbody pickup.
Note that the off-road focused PRO-4X trim is back for 2024 as well.
2024 Nissan Frontier – What’s new?
Other than the new Hardbody variant, the 2024 Frontier offering gets a few tweaks and the model’s features are updated as well, but there’s nothing major to report. Changes include a new SL trim on Crew Cab models, and a new three-year Premium package trial (up from a six-month trial previously) for the available NissanConnect Services.
As for that Hardbody Edition, it’s available on the Frontier SV Crew Cab 4x4 model, and its distinguishing features include heritage-styled 17-inch wheels, retro-inspired decals, all-terrain tires, sport bar, black exterior trim and assorted other design details, for example the tailgate bearing NISSAN lettering rather than the company logo.
Powertrain of the 2024 Nissan Frontier
The pickup once again relies on a 3.8L V6 engine delivering 310 hp and 281 lb-ft of torque though a 9-speed auto transmission. The powertrain features a part-time four-wheel-drive configuration. All models ride on 17-inch wheels. Towing capacity is set at anywhere from 6,170 to 6,220 lb depending on the trim.
Fuel consumption of the 2024 Nissan Frontier
- - Frontier SV – 12.8, 10.2, 11.6L/100 km (city / highway / combined)
- - Frontier SL – 12.8, 10.2, 11.6L/100 km (city / highway / combined)
- - Frontier Hardbody Edition – 12.8, 10.2, 11.6L/100 km (city / highway / combined)
- - Frontier PRO-4X – 13.1, 10.5, 11.9L/100 km (city / highway / combined)
Trims and pricing for the 2024 Nissan Frontier in Canada
- - 2024 Frontier SV Crew Cab 4x4 (6-foot bed) - $46,998
- - 2024 Frontier SL Crew Cab 4x4 (6-foot bed) - $49,498
- - 2024 Frontier Hardbody Edition 4x4 (6-foot bed) - $49,998
- - 2024 Frontier PRO-4X Crew Cab 4x4 (5-foot bed) - $51,998
- - 2024 Frontier PRO-4X Luxury Crew Cab 4x4 (5-foot bed) - $55,498