• Nissan confirms 2024 Frontier Hardbody variant for Canada.

Reports of the arrival of a new variant of the Nissan Frontier called Hardbody first surfaced last fall. At the time, the Canadian division was unable to confirm whether the new model would be part of the lineup offered in Canada.

Nissan has just announced that this variant will be offered in Canada in 2024.

Will this help sales? We hope so for Nissan, but we'll have to wait and see. When it was renewed for 2022, sales rose significantly compared with the 2005 model it replaced. In 2023, unfortunately, results fell by 32% in Canada (5075 to 3343 sales). In the U.S., the picture is similar, with 76,185 models sold in 2022, but only 58,134 in 2023, a decline of 22.7%.

2024 Nissan Frontier, three-quarters rear Photo: Nissan

Normally, when a vehicle is new, it enjoys a few good years before seeing its sales decline.

But with the addition of a variant, sales may well be boosted, especially as it appeals to nostalgia. The Hardbody edition recalls the heritage of Nissan vans from the 80s.

It features a double-cab SV configuration and 17-inch three-spoke alloy wheels, whose design is reminiscent of the wheels of the era. It's one of the most successful effects on this model, because wheels talk. Off-road tires, an aluminum skid plate, black fender flanges and roof rails, as well as a sports bar in the body and a grille (also black) add to the model's retro look. In fact, you only have to look at the vehicle to realize that black has pride of place, with mirror caps, door handles and logos all in black.

Another interesting touch is that the tailgate bears the letters NISSAN, rather than the company logo. Older drivers will remember that this was also a signature of the time.

2024 Nissan Frontier, back Photo: Nissan

2024 Nissan Frontier, front Photo: Nissan

Finally, Nissan is announcing the addition of a variant to the family for 2024, the SL with the SuperCab configuration. This variant essentially retains the features of the SV Privilege package, which is being withdrawn from the catalogue, but adds a few elements such as a sunroof, a sprayed-on Berliner, and a system comprising two adjustable tie downs to the bed.

For those who want a pickup with a difference, this is not a bad choice. The Toyota Tacoma remains the king of the segment, but with the recent setbacks and recalls concerning the duo at General Motors (Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon), the Nissan Frontier could benefit from the situation.

2024 Nissan Frontier, from above Photo: Nissan