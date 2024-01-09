2024 Nissan Lineup in Canada: Models and Changes

Nissan is one of the manufacturers that has most modernized its model range in recent years, while also enhancing its electric vehicle (EV) offering with the addition of the Ariya SUV. That said, the LEAF remains firmly established as one of the most affordable electric vehicles on the market. Here's the full Nissan product lineup for the 2024 model-year, with changes for each model. THE CARS Nissan Versa

Since it was updated in 2023, the Versa receives no changes for 2024. There is, however, a very slight price increase. Nevertheless, it retains its very important quality of offering a lot for the money. This is simply one of the most affordable cars on the market, with a starting price of $22,248 - including $1,850 for transport and preparation. And for that, the Versa small sedan offers impressive build and finish quality for the segment, while being well-equipped out of the box, with technologies such as lane departure warning. Three models are available: S, SV and the SR, which a little more pizzazz through slightly sportier-looking aesthetic details, such as 17-inch wheels, a rear spoiler and blackened body elements. The SR version also offers an additional optional colour, Sky Gray, and a slightly larger 8-inch multimedia screen. Nissan Sentra

In a segment that continues to show a pulse, the Nissan Sentra compact car receives a mid-cycle update for 2024. The changes mainly affect styling, the range of available models, on-board technology and powertrain performance. A 2024 Sentra can be identified by its slightly redesigned front grille and bumper. There are also new headlamps and wheels. At the rear, the style of the bumper has been subtly changed. Still available in S, SV and SR models, the Nissan Sentra continues to be powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine rated at 149 hp and 146 lb-ft of torque. This unit can still be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox (S and SR versions) or a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Among the changes, Nissan says the CVT has been reprogrammed to operate more smoothly while further reducing fuel consumption. A new stop-start system is now standard. According to data from Natural Resources Canada, the CVT-equipped Sentra 2024 achieves lower combined fuel consumption than its predecessor: 6.6L/100 km versus 7.1L/100 km. Nissan has also revised a number of interior finishing details, such as the steering wheel and certain materials used on the SR. SV and SR versions receive a new 8-inch multimedia screen, while the entire range now comes standard with the Nissan Safety Shield 360 driver assistance package. Nissan Altima

Like the Versa, the Altima benefited from a mid-cycle update in 2023. Which means there are very few new features for 2024. In fact, there's only one: the trial period for the NissanConnect remote service has been extended from six months to three years. The Altima sits in a segment that's losing ground, that of mid-size sedans. It's not helped by the fact that it's constantly working in the shadow of big guns like the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord. Despite this, the Altima continues to prove its relevance thanks to its excellent value for money, proven reliability and the fact that it offers all-wheel drive as standard. Four models are available: Altima S, SR, SR Premium and Platinum. Sport enthusiasts will appreciate the SR variant for its distinguished styling elements and slightly sportier interior finishes. In this inflationary world, it's good to know that an Altima (S version) still sells for an affordable $33,628 (including shipping and preparation costs of $2,030). Even a Platinum proposition doesn't exceed $40,000. Nissan Z

While the 2023 model-year marked the return of Nissan's legendary Z, it's in 2024 that the NISMO version returns to the lineup. This is an even higher-performance variant of the popular sports car, which receives a host of modifications that make it a completely different beast, especially when pushed hard on the racetrack. And that's where the majority of the Z's changes come in this year. The chassis and suspension have been revised to increase structural rigidity and improve handling, while the twin-turbocharged 3.0L V6 engine also benefits from a number of improvements. Thanks to revised turbocharging and new air intake and exhaust systems, the Z NISMO now develops 420 hp (up from 400) and 384 lb-ft of torque (up from 350). Purists will be disappointed to learn that this version is not available with a manual gearbox. However, Nissan claims that several modifications have been made to the 9-speed automatic transmission, which was developed and built in partnership with Mercedes-Benz. It reacts more quickly to gear changes, while offering an additional driving mode, Sport+, exclusive to NISMO. Nissan GT-R

