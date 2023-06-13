2024 Polestar 2 Priced Starting at $54,950 in Canada

The 2024 Polestar 2 is being given a number of performance enhancements for the new model-year. Among them, notable are increased range, performance improvements and a wider range of standard equipment inside.

The all-electric model is given a starting price in $54,950 CAD for the single-motor version (long range), which represents an increase of $1,000 compared to last year. Buyers will fork over $62,950 or more for the dual-motor variant (also long range), or $4,000 more than previous.

Is the 2024 Polestar 2 still eligible for federal and provincial EV incentives?

In a word, yes. The federal incentive of $5,000 applies to the Polestar 2, as do incentives in Quebec ($7,000) and British Columbia ($4,000).

The new 2024 Polestar 2 Photo: Polestar

The 2024 Polestar Single-Motor version

The first of those will be available in Canada this summer. Range of the RWD model is increased to 515 km (EPA-estimated), thanks in part to a new motor that delivers an output of 299 hp (68 more than previously). The standard equipment for the 2024 Polestar single-motor variant now includes:

Auto-dimming door mirrors

The Blind Spot Information system with steer assist

Cross Traffic Alert with brake support

Park assist sensors

Black 2024 Polestar 2 Photo: Polestar

The 2024 Polestar Dual-Motor version

The higher price point for this model is justified by the now-standard inclusion of the Pilot Pack (previously a $4,700 option). That suite of systems includes:

LED front fog lights with cornering function

Pilot Assist

Adaptive Cruise Control

Emergency Stop Assist

Rear Collision Warning and Mitigation

With its two motors this version offers all-wheel drive but in a rear-biased system. Drivers can choose to disconnect the front motor when not needed for improved energy efficiency and range. Output climbs to 421 hp for 2024, while range increases to 444 km.

Note that buyers can add to this dual-motor version two different options packages, the Performance and the Plus. Here’s what each brings:

Grey 2024 Polestar 2 Photo: Polestar

Polestar 2 Performance package

Output increases from 421 to 455 hp

Low-drag Brembo brakes

Newly designed forged alloy wheels

Polestar 2 Plus package

Panoramic moonroof with reflected Polestar badging

Heat pump

Premium Harman Kardon audio

The 2024 Polestar 2 will be available to configure and order as of August 2023. Polestar expects to start delivering vehicles in August as well.