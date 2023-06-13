2024 Polestar 2 Priced Starting at $54,950 in Canada

The 2024 Polestar 2 is being given a number of performance enhancements for the new model-year. Among them, notable are increased range, performance improvements and a wider range of standard equipment inside.
The all-electric model is given a starting price in $54,950 CAD for the single-motor version (long range), which represents an increase of $1,000 compared to last year. Buyers will fork over $62,950 or more for the dual-motor variant (also long range), or $4,000 more than previous.
Is the 2024 Polestar 2 still eligible for federal and provincial EV incentives?
In a word, yes. The federal incentive of $5,000 applies to the Polestar 2, as do incentives in Quebec ($7,000) and British Columbia ($4,000).
The 2024 Polestar Single-Motor version
The first of those will be available in Canada this summer. Range of the RWD model is increased to 515 km (EPA-estimated), thanks in part to a new motor that delivers an output of 299 hp (68 more than previously). The standard equipment for the 2024 Polestar single-motor variant now includes:
- Auto-dimming door mirrors
- The Blind Spot Information system with steer assist
- Cross Traffic Alert with brake support
- Park assist sensors
The 2024 Polestar Dual-Motor version
The higher price point for this model is justified by the now-standard inclusion of the Pilot Pack (previously a $4,700 option). That suite of systems includes:
- LED front fog lights with cornering function
- Pilot Assist
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Emergency Stop Assist
- Rear Collision Warning and Mitigation
With its two motors this version offers all-wheel drive but in a rear-biased system. Drivers can choose to disconnect the front motor when not needed for improved energy efficiency and range. Output climbs to 421 hp for 2024, while range increases to 444 km.
Note that buyers can add to this dual-motor version two different options packages, the Performance and the Plus. Here’s what each brings:
Polestar 2 Performance package
- Output increases from 421 to 455 hp
- Low-drag Brembo brakes
- Newly designed forged alloy wheels
Polestar 2 Plus package
- Panoramic moonroof with reflected Polestar badging
- Heat pump
- Premium Harman Kardon audio
The 2024 Polestar 2 will be available to configure and order as of August 2023. Polestar expects to start delivering vehicles in August as well.