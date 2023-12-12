• 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross: Here is pricing for the new year.

Toyota brings virtually no changes to its Corolla Cross small SUV for 2024, the only modification worth mentioning being upgraded new 18-inch wheels for the LE Premium trim. Other than that, the offering remains the same, save for a slight increase in the asking prices. The base L FWD model gets an MSRP of $27,500, and it goes up from there to the $46,950 asked for the Hybrid XSE model.

That $27,500 starting price is up $1,710 over 2023, by the way.

Powertrains of the 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross

The base engine for the Corolla Cross is a 2.0L 4-cylinder delivering 169 hp, wedded to a CVT (continuously variable transmission). Hybrid models use the 2.0L 4-cylinder working with motor-generators and the same CVT. There are two trims with FWD configuration, though all hybrid models are AWD. Combined fuel-consumption figures are:

- Non-hybrid Corolla Cross, FWD: 7.3L/100 km

- Non-hybrid Corolla Cross, AWD: 7.8L/100 km

- Hybrid Corolla Cross, AWD: 5.6L/100 km

All 2024 Corolla Cross models get the Toyota Multimedia system, which includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration and features the company’s new interface, as well as the Toyota Safety Sense 3 suite of safety/drive assist systems and the Toyota Star Safety system.

2023/24 Toyota Corolla Cross, badging Photo: D.Boshouwers

Here are full details on the 2024 Corolla Cross, including the Hybrid versions introduced in 2023:

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross L FWD (MSRP $27,250) – The base model’s features include:

- 6-speaker audio system with Toyota Multimedia (with Service Connect and Safety Connect)

- 8-inch touchscreen

- 4.2-inch multi-information display

- 17-inch steel wheels, heated front seats

- Bi-beam LED headlamps and LED rear combination lamps

- Power adjustable and heated exterior mirrors

- Fabric upholstery

- Grey interior

- Three body colours (Wind Chill Pearl, Jet Black Mica, and Sonic Silver Metallic)

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross L AWD (MSRP 28,650)

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross LE FWD (MSRP $29,290) – This trim builds on the L FWD, adding Remote Connect to the Toyota Multimedia system and featuring:

- 17-inch alloy wheels

- Heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel

- Automatic climate control

- Toyota Smart Key System with Push Button Start

- Blind Spot Monitor system with Rear Cross Traffic Alert

- Black interior

- Six body colours (Wind Chill Pearl, Barcelona Red Metallic, Blue Crush Metallic, Celestite, Jet Black Mica, and Sonic Silver Metallic)

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD (MSRP $30,690) – This model enhances the LE with AWD plus power adjustable and heated exterior mirrors with integrated signal lamps.

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross LE Premium AWD (MSRP $32,370) – To the LE AWD model, this adds:

- Power moonroof

- Wireless charging dock for personal electronics

- Roof rails

- Upgraded 18-inch alloy wheels (new for 2024)

2023/24 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD Photo: D.Boshouwers

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD (MSRP $33,550) – To the LE Premium, this trim adds:

- Drive Connect to the Toyota Multimedia system

- 7-inch multi-information display

- Power adjustable driver’s seat

- Dual-zone automatic climate control

- Premium bi-LED headlamps

- Premium LED rear combination lamps

- LED fog lamps

- Rear bumper protector

- Leather-clad shift knob

- Auto-dimming rear view mirror

- Backup camera with back guide monitor

- Power back door

- Softex upholstery

This model comes in seven body colours with a Black interior (Wind Chill Pearl, Barcelona Red Metallic, Blue Crush Metallic, Celestite, Jet Black Mica, Sonic Silver Metallic and Cypress). The Wind Chill Pearl and Cypress body colours are also available with a Macadamia interior.

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid SE AWD (MSRP $34,190) – This first hybrid model features:

- 6-speaker display audio system

- Toyota Multimedia (with Service Connect, Safety Connect, and Remote Connect)

- 8-inch touchscreen

- Toyota Smart Key System with Push Button Start

- Blind Spot Monitor system with Rear Cross Traffic Alert

- 17-inch SE-grade alloy wheels

- Heated front sport seats, a heated

- Leather-wrapped steering wheel

- Bi-beam LED headlamps and LED rear combination lamps

- Tonneau cover

- Fabric upholstery

The model comes with a Black interior and one of six body colours: Single-tone schemes include Wind Chill Pearl, Celestite, and Jet Black Mica, while two-tone schemes include Blue Crush Metallic, Barcelona Red, and Sonic Silver Metallic – each with a Black roof.

Exterior design of 2023/24 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid XSE Photo: Toyota

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid XSE AWD (MSRP $36,950) – This trim features and/or adds:

- 9 JBL speakers for the audio system

- Drive Connect added to the Toyota Multimedia

- 7-inch multi-information display

- Back guide monitor for the backup camera

- Intuitive parking assist with auto-braking

- Wireless charging dock for personal electronics

- 18-inch XSE-grade alloy wheels

- Power adjustable driver’s seat

- Dual-zone automatic climate control

- Premium bi-LED headlamps

- Premium LED rear combination lamps

- Roof rails

- Power moonroof

- Power back door

- Auto-dimming rear view mirror

- Leather-clad shift knob

- Softex upholstery

- Black interior

- One additional two-tone body colour: Acidic Blast with Black roof

The 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross and 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid are on sale now at Toyota dealers in Canada.