Ram today announced the price of the 2024 1500 TRX Final Edition. As the name suggests, this will be the latest iteration of this bonkers model, which features a supercharged 6.2L V8 engine delivering a staggering 702 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque.

2024 Ram 1500 TRX Final Edition blue Photo: Ram

2024 Ram 1500 TRX Final Edition price

The Ram 1500 TRX with 6.2L supercharged V8 will be offered in Canada at a starting price of $150,270, not including $2,795 for those high shipping and preparation costs.

Production of the Ram TRX (pronounced T-REX) is coming to an end at the end of 2024. This marks the end of a chapter for Ram, one that has left its mark on the imagination. But is this really the end of the TRX name?

“The introduction of the Ram 1500 TRX ushered in a significant shift in off-road performance trucks with a halo effect that will last for years to come. This current chapter in Ram’s high-performance trucks is coming to a close, but it’s not the end of TRX’s story. While we’ll have more news to come at a later date, we’re proud to offer our loyal performance enthusiasts the very special TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition.” - Tim Kuniskis, Ram CEO

2024 Ram 1500 TRX Final Edition red Photo: Ram

This final edition is thus the last chance for enthusiasts to treat themselves to this special truck. Offering a high level of personalization, the truck is available in a choice of eight exterior colors, including three new and unique ones (Delmonico Red, Night Edge Blue and Harvest Sunrise).

The 2024 Ram 1500 TRX Final Edition: what’s different?

The special edition comes with very exclusive content, including Satin Titanium wheels with bead-locks, a hood-mounted logo and model name decals on the sides of the body.

Interior of 2024 Ram 1500 TRX Final Edition Photo: Ram

Inside, there's Patina stitching on the dashboard and seats, and a TRX logo embroidered on the seatbacks. A plaque on the centre console will indicate the model's production number, a feature that is always of interest to collectors. Other TRX logos will be present here and there, as will carbon-fibre on the dashboard, doors, console and steering wheel.

Otherwise, standard equipment continues to include a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, head-up display, digital rearview mirror, 8-way power front seats and a launch mode, among others.

The 2024 Ram 1500 TRX will be available from the fourth quarter of 2023.

The new 2024 Ram 1500 TRX Final Edition Photo: Ram