2024 Range Rover Carmel: A High-Luxury New Edition Debuts

In the world of luxury SUVs, every manufacturer makes every effort to outdo its rivals by offering something more – more luxury, more exclusivity, more features, more… MORE.

With its Range Rover, Land Rover has already set the bar very high with the current generation, which has seen its price range take a major turn skywards. Some versions of the SUV sell for $250,000 in Canada.

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Carmel white Photo: Land Rover

But now the company has taken things further, with a special limited edition version it unveiled as part of the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, which closed yesterday.

The special Carmel Edition presented by the British automaker comes with a selling price of $371,475 USD, the equivalent of about $503,000 CAD. Take note, potential buyers, that only seven examples have been built. And those were reserved for folks invited to the Range Rover House experience in California.

The new 2024 Land Rover Range Rover Carmel Photo: Land Rover

The Carmel edition is based on the long-wheelbase SV model, equipped with the 606-hp version of the 4.4L twin-turbo V8 engine. The modifications are subtle, starting with the white paint and 23-inch wheels with white accents.

Details of interior of 2024 Land Rover Range Rover Carmel Photo: Land Rover

Champagne holder in 2024 Land Rover Range Rover Carmel Photo: Land Rover

On board, the model offers a four-seat configuration and is equipped with a fold-down table and fridge. The interior is draped in two-tone leather, cream ash veneer, white ceramic accents and touches of pearl oyster, embroidered cushions and door sills bearing the special edition name and number.

In addition to all the extra luxury touches offered by this finishing package, the seven future owners of these models receive a set of Titleist golf clubs and other Range Rover merchandise. Land Rover also commits to donating part of the proceeds from the sale of these vehicles to the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary.