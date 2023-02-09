Photo: Subaru 2024 Subaru Crosstrek - Three-quarters rear

Subaru gave us a glimpse of the next-generation 2024 Crosstrek SUV last September with the presentation of the model destined for global markets. Now the North American version has been unveiled at the Chicago Auto Show. There are a few differences with the global model, notably under the hood as North American buyers will get more powerful engine options - as is the case with the compact Impreza with which it shares its foundations.

We'll also have to see if there are slight differences in the Canadian offering. For now, here's what was presented for the U.S. market.

Photo: Subaru 2024 Subaru Crosstrek - Interior

In all, there are four trim levels. The base version and the Premium variant benefit from a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, the same offered elsewhere on the planet. This unit offers 152 hp and 145 lb-ft of torque, the same power as the outgoing model. It's mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Sadly, the manual transmission no longer appears on the spec sheet.

With the Sport and Limited models, we'll find a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine offering 182 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque, an engine that already serves the model here. The CVT is also standard.

With this engine, the X-Mode off-road driving mode gets a second setting for higher speeds away from the asphalt. This feature is also present with the Wilderness versions of the Outback and Forester models. 18-inch wheels, rather than 17 inches, are fitted to the Sport and Limited variants. Of course, all-wheel drive is present in all trims.

Note that the plug-in hybrid version was not mentioned. We'll see if Subaru sacrifices it or prepares a new version.

Photo: Subaru 2024 Subaru Crosstrek - Seating

On board, the new Crosstrek gets a major upgrade featuring the same improvements made elsewhere in the lineup, including a larger multimedia screen in the more upscale versions.

At first glance, this new generation is an evolution rather than a revolution. Changes are always slow at Subaru, which can be seen as a quality as well as a flaw; it depends on your preferences.

Where more significant changes have been made is in the chassis. Subaru boasts of greater rigidity compared to the outgoing model. Thanks to more adhesive and different welds, it is said to be 10 percent stiffer. Subaru has also added a version of the electric power steering system used with the WRX.

As for the equipment of each version, we'll wait for details on Canadian models before getting ahead of ourselves. Sometimes it can fluctuate from one variant to another. The Crosstrek with the 2.0L engine will be the first to arrive in the spring. They'll be built in Japan, as will those destined for other markets. Variants with the 2.5L engine will hit the market in the summer and be assembled at Subaru's Lafayette, Indiana plant.