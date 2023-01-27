Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

2024 Subaru Crosstrek North American Debut set for Chicago Auto Show

Already shown in Japan, the new Crosstrek comes to the New Continent next month Automotive columnist: , Updated:

2024 Subaru Crosstrek - Profile
Photo: Subaru
2024 Subaru Crosstrek - Profile
  • Subaru is bringing the new Crosstrek to the Chicago Auto Show for its North American premiere.
  • This is the third generation of a model first introduced for the 2013 model-year.
  • It took less than a decade for the Crosstrek to become a mainstay of the Subaru brand. 

The Subaru Crosstrek, just now hitting 10 years on the market, is already a powerhouse of the Subaru lineup in North America. Last year, it outsold the Outback in the United States. The first generation of the model launched in 2013; the second arrived in 2018 bringing with it significant improvements in terms of the driving experience. 

This year, the third generation is upon us. First shown in Japan last September, the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek is getting its North American premiere on February 10 at the next Chicago Auto Show. 

Besides having shown the model’s physique, Subaru has already confirmed that the model’s structure is the same as the new WRX’s, which sounds promising. And given that we've already seen that model, we have a good idea of the design of the new Crosstrek’s interior. 

Browse cars for sale available near you

2024 Subaru Crosstrek - Interior
Photo: Subaru
2024 Subaru Crosstrek - Interior

As is customary with Subaru, surprises are few and radical change almost unheard of when it comes to redesigns. That hasn’t stopped Subaru fans from being excited about the next Crosstrek.

The only real mystery remains what comes under the hood. Will we get the same powertrains or configurations as the Japanese version? That model is powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine coupled with an electric motor called the e-BOXER. Also, will the plug-in hybrid model come back with more range, or will it simply be abandoned?

We’ll have more details in a couple of weeks, so stay tuned.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek - Three quarter back
Photo: Subaru
2024 Subaru Crosstrek - Three quarter back

You May Also Like

World premiere of 2015 Subaru Legacy set for Chicago Auto Show

World premiere of 2015 Subaru Legacy set for Chicago Auto...

The all-new 2015 Subaru Legacy will make its first public appearance worldwide at the Chicago Auto Show, which kicks off on February 8th.

The 2024 Volvo EX30 Will Be Presented in June

The 2024 Volvo EX30 Will Be Presented in June

The 2024 Volvo EX30 will be presented in June, the manufacturer's CEO has confirmed, and production will begin soon after. It's not known at this time if thi...

2023 Toyota Grand Highlander: The Reveal Happens in Chicago on February 8

2023 Toyota Grand Highlander: The Reveal Happens in Chica...

Toyota has just confirmed it will unveil the brand-new 2023 Grand Highlander at the Chicago Auto Show. The SUV shouldn't hold too many surprises for us, give...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Goodyear
Goodyear Facing Criminal Investigation Over H...
Article
Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept
Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept’s Third Row o...
Article
Forza Motorsport
Forza Motorsport Next Version Previewed
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Forza Motorsport Next Version Previewed
Forza Motorsport Next Version...
Video
Project Arrow EV Concept Features 97 Percent Can-Con
Project Arrow EV Concept Feat...
Video
The Five Most Viewed IIHS Crash Tests of 2022
The Five Most Viewed IIHS Cra...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 