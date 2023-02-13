Photo: Subaru 2024 Subaru Crosstrek - Three-quarters rear

• Subaru Canada has released pricing and trim levels for its new 2024 Crosstrek.

• In all, four variants make up the offering: Convenience, Touring, Onyx and Limited.

• The same two 2.0L and 2.5L 4-cylinder engines are back, but the manual transmission is no longer available with the former.

At the Chicago Auto Show in early February, Subaru presented North America with the new, third generation of its Crosstrek SUV.

The vehicle will be on display at the Toronto Auto Show, an event that returns to the schedule this year after a notable absence due to the pandemic.

In anticipation of the show, Subaru Canada has shared pricing and trim details for the Crosstrek that will be available in Canada. We know that there are always small differences between the Canadian and American versions. Now we know what those are.

Photo: Subaru 2024 Subaru Crosstrek - Exterior design

For 2024, the brand's best-selling model in Canada is offered in Convenience, Touring, Onyx and Limited configurations.

As is the case in the U.S., the first two versions of the lineup are powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, a unit that develops 152 hp and 145 lb-ft of torque. Moving on to the Onyx and Limited models, we find a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine under the hood, this time capable of delivering 182 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque. Both engines will be wedded exclusively to a continuously variable transmission (CVT), which means that the manual transmission that was offered with the 2.0L engine is now history.

As for pricing, it breaks down as follows:

Convenience : $28,995

Touring. : $32,195

Onyx. : $33,995

Limited. : $36,995

The model is expected to hit dealerships in late spring.