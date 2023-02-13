Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

2024 Subaru Crosstrek: Canadian Pricing Confirmed

The 2024 Crosstrek will be in dealerships in late spring, starting at $28,995 CAD Automotive columnist: , Updated:

2024 Subaru Crosstrek - Three-quarters rear
Photo: Subaru
2024 Subaru Crosstrek - Three-quarters rear

•    Subaru Canada has released pricing and trim levels for its new 2024 Crosstrek.

•    In all, four variants make up the offering: Convenience, Touring, Onyx and Limited.

•    The same two 2.0L and 2.5L 4-cylinder engines are back, but the manual transmission is no longer available with the former.

At the Chicago Auto Show in early February, Subaru presented North America with the new, third generation of its Crosstrek SUV. 

The vehicle will be on display at the Toronto Auto Show, an event that returns to the schedule this year after a notable absence due to the pandemic. 

In anticipation of the show, Subaru Canada has shared pricing and trim details for the Crosstrek that will be available in Canada. We know that there are always small differences between the Canadian and American versions. Now we know what those are.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek - Exterior design
Photo: Subaru
2024 Subaru Crosstrek - Exterior design

For 2024, the brand's best-selling model in Canada is offered in Convenience, Touring, Onyx and Limited configurations. 

As is the case in the U.S., the first two versions of the lineup are powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, a unit that develops 152 hp and 145 lb-ft of torque. Moving on to the Onyx and Limited models, we find a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine under the hood, this time capable of delivering 182 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque. Both engines will be wedded exclusively to a continuously variable transmission (CVT), which means that the manual transmission that was offered with the 2.0L engine is now history.

As for pricing, it breaks down as follows: 

Convenience : $28,995
Touring.         : $32,195
Onyx.            : $33,995
Limited.         : $36,995

The model is expected to hit dealerships in late spring.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek - Interior
Photo: Subaru
2024 Subaru Crosstrek - Interior

You May Also Like

Chicago 2023: Subaru Unveils the 2024 Crosstrek

Chicago 2023: Subaru Unveils the 2024 Crosstrek

Subaru unveiled the next-generation Crosstrek 2024 at the Chicago Auto Show today. Unsurprisingly, given Subaru’s way of doing things, the little SUV gets a ...

2024 Subaru Crosstrek North American Debut set for Chicago Auto Show

2024 Subaru Crosstrek North American Debut set for Chicag...

Subaru will present the third generation of its Crosstrek at the upcoming Chicago Auto Show. The only real questions that remain are what the company has in ...

2024 Mazda CX-90: Pricing and Details for Canada

2024 Mazda CX-90: Pricing and Details for Canada

Mazda Canada announces pricing and details for of its new 2024 CX-90. The offering for the SUV includes nine different variants, not including special packag...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2025 Ram 1500 Rev
2025 Ram 1500 Rev: Here Is the Production Ver...
Article
Fast X trailer
Fast X: Here’s the trailer for the 10th Fast ...
Article
2022 Jeep Gladiator Willys
2022 Jeep Gladiator Willys Review: Yet Anothe...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Fast X: Here’s the trailer for the 10th Fast and Furious Movie
Fast X: Here’s the trailer fo...
Video
GM Super Bowl Ad: EVs, Will Ferrell and Netflix
GM Super Bowl Ad: EVs, Will F...
Video
Video Shows in Detail How the Chevrolet Corvette Is Assembled
Video Shows in Detail How the...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 