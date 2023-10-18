Subaru's WRX lineup in Canada grows by one with the introduction of the 2024 Subaru WRX RS. The model, known as the WRX TR in the U.S. and elsewhere, is being showcased this week at Subiefest in Daytona Beach, Florida.

While it doesn't have any extra power compared to a regular WRX, the RS enhances the driving experience with Brembo brakes, stiffer suspension, retuned steering, and a close-ratio six-speed manual transmission.

On the flip side, it doesn't have a sunroof, which lowers the center of gravity and weight, providing more headroom for a driver wearing a helmet.

Unveiling of 2024 Subaru WRX RS Photo: Subaru

The Mechanics of the 2024 Subaru WRX RS

The WRX RS is powered by the standard WRX's turbocharged 2.4L flat-four engine, producing 271 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque peaking at 2,000 rpm. All-wheel drive with active torque vectoring is standard. Buyers can choose the manual transmission as an option.

The RS includes Brembo brakes with red six-piston front calipers and two-piston rear calipers, as well as larger brake pads, rotors, and a master cylinder. Subaru claims this will enhance braking power, fade resistance, and pedal feel. The springs are stiffer, damping rates have been revised, and the steering has been retuned.

Exclusive satin grey 19-inch multi-spoke wheels are fitted with Bridgestone Potenza S007 tires sized 245/35R19.

For the first time in a WRX, Subaru's EyeSight suite, which includes camera-based driver-assist technologies like adaptive cruise control and emergency front braking, will be standard on cars equipped with a manual transmission.

The all-new 2024 Subaru WRX RS Photo: Subaru

Also standard are Recaro front seats upholstered in black and grey faux suede, with an eight-way power adjustment for the driver, and an 11.6-inch central touchscreen with wireless connectivity.

In terms of visuals, the RS adopts the styling elements of the WRX, including its hexagonal grille, hood scoop, and low-profile rear spoiler, although it lacks the massive wing some enthusiasts might have expected.

Pricing for the WRX RS will be announced later in 2023, with deliveries set to begin in the first quarter of 2024.