2024 Toyota 4Runner: Details and Pricing for Canada

The 2024 Toyota 4Runner is now available at Canadian dealerships, the automaker announced today. The veteran SUV gets a starting MSRP of $52,950.

There are almost no changes being made to a model that’s aging and wasn’t even necessarily expected back for 2024. But as we reported a few weeks back, Toyota is bringing the current 4Runner back for one more year as it prepares its follow-up, whatever form that might take.

In any event, for 2024, here’s a refrain we’ve heard several times over the last few years: the model returns nearly unchanged. There is a new Terra exterior colour as seen here, which is available on 4Runner TRD models. As well, buyers can choose if they wish a new Underground exterior finish, possible on all models, or else Solar Octane for the TRD Off Road or Wind Chill Pearl for the Limited.

The 2024 Toyota 4Runner Photo: Toyota

The 2024 4Runner powertrain, etc.

The 4Runner once again stands apart with its heavy-duty, body-on-frame construction. The one engine found in all models is a 4.0L V6 engine wedded to a 5-speed automatic transmission, with four-wheel-drive standard. From this setup, drivers get up to 270 hp and 278 lb-ft of torque, and a towing capacity of 2,268 kg (5,000 lb).

2024 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport Photo: Toyota

Here’s the rundown on the 4Runner lineup with pricing:

2024 4Runner SR5 (MSRP 52,950 CAD): The base model of the three-row, seven-seat SUV comes with:

On-demand 4WD

17-inch alloy wheels

Power moon roof

LED fog lamps with black bezel

Display Audio system with 8-inch screen

Connected Services by Toyota Audio Plus with Remote (including Service Connect, Safety Connect, and Remote Connect)

Heated steering wheel

Power-adjustable and heated front row seats

Softex upholstery

Toyota Smart Key System with Push Button Start

2024 4Runner TRD Sport (MSRP $56,170): Built on the SR5 but with a two-row, five-passenger cabin, this model adds:

Hood scoop

Upgraded front and rear bumper designs

Black painted roof rails

20-inch alloy wheels

TRD shift knob

TRD head rests

x-REAS sport suspension system

Panoramic View Monitor

2024 4Runner Limited (MSRP $60,400): This piles on premium features and technology. It’s a three-row, seven-passenger model that builds on the SR5, adding:

Full-time 4WD powertrain

x-REAS sport suspension system

Limited-grade 20-inch alloy wheels

LED fog lamps with chrome bezel

15-speaker JBL Audio system with subwoofer

Connected Services by Toyota Premium Audio (including Service Connect, Safety Connect, Remote Connect, Embedded Navigation with embedded traffic and weather, and Destination Assist Connect)

Heated and ventilated front row seats

Driver’s seat memory system

Leather upholstery

Panoramic View Monitor

Front and rear clearance sonar systems

2024 4Runner TRD Off Road (MSRP: $57,360): The focus here with this two-row, five-occupant model is on ruggedness and off-road capabilities. It adds:

Multi-Terrain Select system

Crawl Control

Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System

Panoramic View and Multi-Terrain Monitor systems

Hood scoop

Rear differential lock

Unique 17-inch alloy wheels

Connected Services by Toyota Premium Audio (including Service Connect, Safety Connect, Remote Connect, Embedded Navigation with embedded traffic and weather, and Destination Assist Connect)

TRD Off Road badging

2024 4Runner TRD Pro (MSRP $68,200): This ratchets up the TRD Off Road to another level. To that trim, this two-row, five-passenger model adds:

17-inch TRD Wheels with Nitto A/T tires

Front and rear Fox shock absorbers

TRD skid plate

Basket style roof rack

15-speaker JBL Audio system with subwoofer

TRD Pro badging

Specifications sheet of the 2024 Toyota 4Runner