2024 Toyota 4Runner: Details and Pricing for Canada

The 2024 Toyota 4Runner is now available at Canadian dealerships, the automaker announced today. The veteran SUV gets a starting MSRP of $52,950.
There are almost no changes being made to a model that’s aging and wasn’t even necessarily expected back for 2024. But as we reported a few weeks back, Toyota is bringing the current 4Runner back for one more year as it prepares its follow-up, whatever form that might take.
In any event, for 2024, here’s a refrain we’ve heard several times over the last few years: the model returns nearly unchanged. There is a new Terra exterior colour as seen here, which is available on 4Runner TRD models. As well, buyers can choose if they wish a new Underground exterior finish, possible on all models, or else Solar Octane for the TRD Off Road or Wind Chill Pearl for the Limited.
The 2024 4Runner powertrain, etc.
The 4Runner once again stands apart with its heavy-duty, body-on-frame construction. The one engine found in all models is a 4.0L V6 engine wedded to a 5-speed automatic transmission, with four-wheel-drive standard. From this setup, drivers get up to 270 hp and 278 lb-ft of torque, and a towing capacity of 2,268 kg (5,000 lb).
Here’s the rundown on the 4Runner lineup with pricing:
2024 4Runner SR5 (MSRP 52,950 CAD): The base model of the three-row, seven-seat SUV comes with:
- On-demand 4WD
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Power moon roof
- LED fog lamps with black bezel
- Display Audio system with 8-inch screen
- Connected Services by Toyota Audio Plus with Remote (including Service Connect, Safety Connect, and Remote Connect)
- Heated steering wheel
- Power-adjustable and heated front row seats
- Softex upholstery
- Toyota Smart Key System with Push Button Start
2024 4Runner TRD Sport (MSRP $56,170): Built on the SR5 but with a two-row, five-passenger cabin, this model adds:
- Hood scoop
- Upgraded front and rear bumper designs
- Black painted roof rails
- 20-inch alloy wheels
- TRD shift knob
- TRD head rests
- x-REAS sport suspension system
- Panoramic View Monitor
2024 4Runner Limited (MSRP $60,400): This piles on premium features and technology. It’s a three-row, seven-passenger model that builds on the SR5, adding:
- Full-time 4WD powertrain
- x-REAS sport suspension system
- Limited-grade 20-inch alloy wheels
- LED fog lamps with chrome bezel
- 15-speaker JBL Audio system with subwoofer
- Connected Services by Toyota Premium Audio (including Service Connect, Safety Connect, Remote Connect, Embedded Navigation with embedded traffic and weather, and Destination Assist Connect)
- Heated and ventilated front row seats
- Driver’s seat memory system
- Leather upholstery
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Front and rear clearance sonar systems
2024 4Runner TRD Off Road (MSRP: $57,360): The focus here with this two-row, five-occupant model is on ruggedness and off-road capabilities. It adds:
- Multi-Terrain Select system
- Crawl Control
- Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System
- Panoramic View and Multi-Terrain Monitor systems
- Hood scoop
- Rear differential lock
- Unique 17-inch alloy wheels
- Connected Services by Toyota Premium Audio (including Service Connect, Safety Connect, Remote Connect, Embedded Navigation with embedded traffic and weather, and Destination Assist Connect)
- TRD Off Road badging
2024 4Runner TRD Pro (MSRP $68,200): This ratchets up the TRD Off Road to another level. To that trim, this two-row, five-passenger model adds:
- 17-inch TRD Wheels with Nitto A/T tires
- Front and rear Fox shock absorbers
- TRD skid plate
- Basket style roof rack
- 15-speaker JBL Audio system with subwoofer
- TRD Pro badging
Specifications sheet of the 2024 Toyota 4Runner