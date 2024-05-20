• Here are our Auto123 Top Picks for 2024, in the "Adventure" and Off-Road Vehicle categories.

Each year, Auto123 selects its favourite vehicles in a host of distinct categories. As the categories evolve, so does the way we honour the industry's best models.

This year, we're adopting a new and improved formula. Rather than picking just one winner, we’re presenting you with what the auto journalists making up our jury have identified as the top three vehicles in each segment.

Today, we're focusing on vehicles whose vocation is driving and exploits off the beaten track. Indeed, there’s been a massive arrival in recent years of several models with features designed for off-road driving, such as high ground clearance and all-terrain tires.

But it's important to distinguish between adventure-minded models and those that are truly capable of going off-road. Think of a Ford Bronco Sport on the one hand, and a Jeep Wrangler on the other.

The best "adventure" vehicles

As mentioned, there’s been an explosion of models in this category in recent years. In many cases, the products already existed, but didn't offer more adventure-oriented variants. Two simple examples: Subaru's Wilderness models and Honda's TrailSport variants.

Of the dozen or so models on the market, three convinced our testers enough to make it into our top three: the Ford Bronco Sport, the Subaru Outback Wilderness and Subaru Forester Wilderness duo and the Toyota RAV4 Trail.

All three models sit in the compact SUV segment.

2023-24 Ford Bronco Sport | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Standout features of the Bronco Sport are the Badlands version’s lockable rear differential, off-road cruise control, off-road suspension adjustments and all-terrain tires. And the model's styling is irresistibly appealing.

2023-24 Subaru Outback Wilderness | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2023-24 Subaru Forester Wilderness | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Subaru's Wilderness variants of course feature the company's able all-wheel drive system, with X-Mode, there to improve traction and stability in difficult conditions by optimizing the performance of the engine, transmission and all-wheel drive. In particular, it reduces wheel spin, offers hill descent control and adjusts braking for optimum control on rough terrain.

2023-24 Toyota RAV4 Trail | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The RAV4 Trail variant features higher ground clearance, improved traction control and more rugged exterior styling. The model is designed for safer driving over rough terrain. Its distinct features also increase towing capacity to 3,500 lb, which is attractive to many buyers.

The best off-road vehicles

In the category of models designed to push the limits of off-road driving, there are equally competent players.

Quite frankly, there are few things one model can do that another can’t. But our three picks do still each have distinct qualities – and drawbacks.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon | Photo: B.Charette

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, for example, displays timeless styling and can go where others can’t, but doesn’t deliver the best level of comfort on the road.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser | Photo: D.Rufiange

In this respect, our other two choices are more civilized. And both are from Toyota. The Land Cruiser is making a comeback in Canada this year after a 35-year absence. This model's eye-catching styling is sure to appeal to many, as is its comfort level, which is a big step up from the Wrangler.

The Tacoma in TRD Pro configuration is quite capable when it comes to overcoming obstacles, but it's also built to deliver high-speed thrills off the beaten track. This year, we should also add the Trailhunter variant, which we just tested in California. The Trailhunter isn't designed for high-speed off-road riding, but rather to go further, thanks to its mechanical features.

In all three cases, you'll be paying for the privilege of taking it off-road. Our best advice is to test-drive each vehicle, see which one appeals to you more than the other. We're talking about vehicles with a very strong image here.