The Toyota 4Runner returns unchanged in 2024, probably for the current edition’s final year

The current Toyota 4Runner is the oldest model in the Toyota range. Heck, it's one of the oldest in the industry. The big SUV was last redesigned in 2009, for 2010.

Some thought 2023 would be the year of great change for the 4Runner, but with the arrival of a new Tacoma and the return of the Land Cruiser, the company had other things on its plate for this year.

2023 Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Edition Photo: D.Heyman

Instead, it looks as if 2024 will be the last year for the 4Runner in its current form, as Toyota prepares its replacement for 2025. The automaker has not confirmed that yet, but in any case, in the meantime, fans have another full year to get their hands on the SUV.

For the 15th year of the fifth-generation model's existence, there are no major changes, apart from minor tweaks such as colour choices. For example, the 4Runner TRD Pro version can be had with the same Terra reddish/brown hue as the new 2024 Tacoma. The rest of the range is also available in a new colour called Underground.

Otherwise, the same versions should be back: SR5, TRD Sport, Limited, TRD Off-Road and TRD Pro. Keep in mind that what we’re getting is information about the 2024 model for the U.S., and differences between markets are always possible.

For the rest, the model is back offering slightly archaic but seductive road manners, a bit like the experience you can have with a Jeep Wrangler, although the 4Runner is more civilized. Inside, the presentation is outdated, but for those who like the more traditional feel of vintage dashboards, you're in for a treat, with pretty dials, a small multimedia screen, an array of easy-to-use buttons and fewer distractions than in more modern vehicles.

Mechanically, the 270-hp, 4.0L V6 engine is anything but refined, let alone frugal, but it will deliver a dream level of reliability. Ditto for the five-speed automatic transmission that teams up with it. Yes, five gears!

It’s safe to say the next 4Runner will be utterly transformed, mechanically, technologically and comfort-wise.

For comparison purposes, we've included a few images from the model's launch in November 2009, which I attended. This gives an idea of how the design has evolved over 15 years, within the same generation.

The 2010 Toyota 4Runner Photo: D.Rufiange

The 2010 Toyota 4Runner, rear Photo: D.Rufiange