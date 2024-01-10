Toyota has shared pricing and trim details for the 2024 bZ4X, as the brand’s first all-electric SUV enters its second year on the market.

Very little of note changes this year for the EV, unless you count the disappearance from the offering of the L base trim (and its $44,990 MSRP). The 2024 edition comes in two grades – LE and XLE – with a Technology Package available on the latter. The LE is still offered only in front-wheel-drive, while the XLE is AWD only. New starting price for the bZ4X is set at 50,050 CAD.

Here are the trim details:

2024 Toyota bZ4X LE FWD (MSRP $50,050 CAD) - Features on what is now the base model include:

- 18-inch alloy wheels

- Toyota Multimedia with Service Connect, Safety Connect & Remote Connect and a 12.3-inch touchscreen display

- 6-speaker audio system

- One USB-A and two USB-C charging ports

- Drive Mode Select and Snow Drive Mode

- Heated front seats with front radiant foot and leg warmer

- Heated and leather clad steering wheel

- Sport-fabric upholstery

- Rear Cross Traffic Alert system

2023/24 Toyota bZ4X XLE Photo: Toyota

2024 Toyota bZ4X XLE AWD (MSRP $55,050) – This model takes the LE and spruces it up with:

- Sport fabric and Softex upholstery

- Auto-dimming rear view mirror

- Fixed panoramic moonroof with shade

- HomeLink garage door opener

- Toyota’s Drive Mode Select system and X-MODE (including Snow/Dirt, Deep Snow/Mud, and Grip Control modes)

- Multi-terrain select system

- Downhill assist control

- Crawl mode

- Wireless charging dock for smartphones

- Cargo area tonneau cover

- Intelligent Clearance Sonar with Rear Cross Traffic Brake

2024 Toyota bZ4X XLE AWD w/Technology Package (MSRP $62,640) – This model adds:

- 20-inch alloy wheels

- Premium JBL audio system with 9 speakers

- Full Softex upholstery

- Heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats with front radiant foot and leg warmer

- Heated rear seats, unique multi-LED headlamps

- Illuminated entry system

- Kick sensor-equipped power back door for hands-free operation

- Rear spoiler

- Roof rails

- Panoramic View Monitor

- Advanced Park system

- Digital key

As with the 2024 Lexus RZ, details for which were also announced this week, the 2024 Toyota bZ4X is available as of now at Canadian Toyota dealers… in Quebec and British Columbia.

See: 2024 Lexus RZ: Canadian Starting Price Inches Down This Year

Interior of 2023/24 Toyota bZ4X XLE Photo: Toyota