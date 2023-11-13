• The 2024 Toyota Venza gets a starting price of $42,150 in Canada.

The 2024 Toyota Venza crossover depends on a few specific elements to distance itself from the Japanese brand's other SUVs. First, there's a certain level of luxury, elegance and even technology that may not be found in the RAV4.

Secondly, it's only available in hybrid configuration.

The price and available options reflect the Venza's position as a “top-of-the-range” model in the Toyota hierarchy.

2024 Toyota Venza Versions

The Venza is offered in three trims: LE, XLE, and Limited, all equipped with Toyota's hybrid technology, which combines a 4-cylinder gasoline engine with three electric motors.

Pricing starts at $42,150 (MSRP) for the Venza LE, climbs to $48,390 for the Venza XLE and reaches $51,850 for the Limited version. The base price for the model thus climbs by $2,100 between 2023 and 2024.

Take note there are no major changes between the 2023 and 2024 models.

Inside, the Venza offers generous cargo space and luxury appointments. Advanced safety features such as Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 reinforce its appeal to drivers seeking not just a comfortable ride, but a safe one.

2024 Toyota Venza grey Photo: D.Boshouwers

The following features figure in each of the versions of the 2024 Venza:

2024 Toyota Venza LE (MSRP $42,150): With features such as the Toyota multimedia system and heated front seats, this version is designed to offer a lot right from the base version. Included items include:

- 8-inch touchscreen

- 7-inch multifunction display

- 18-inch alloy wheels

- Parabolic LED headlights

- Power tailgate

- Leather-wrapped steering wheel

- Heated front seats

- Power-adjustable driver's seat

- Rearview camera

- Power-adjustable steering column

Specifications sheet of the 2024 Toyota Venza LE

2024 Toyota Venza XLE (MSRP $48,390): This mid-range version adds a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen and superior audio system for those seeking a more feature-rich experience, as well as:

- 19-inch alloy wheels

- LED fog lights

- Enhanced Toyota multimedia system (with Service Connect, Safety Connect, Remote Connect and Drive Connect)

- Capacitive touch control panel

- Projector-type LED headlamps

- 9-speaker JBL audio system

- Power tailgate with foot-activated sensor for hands-free operation

- Heated steering wheel

- Heated and ventilated first-row seats

- Driver's seat memory system

- SofTex upholstery with unique seat bolster stitching

- Power-adjustable front passenger seat

- Intelligent Clearance Sonar system with Rear Cross Traffic Brake

Specifications sheet of the 2024 Toyota Venza XLE

2024 Toyota Venza Limited (MSRP $51,850): As the most luxurious model, the Venza Limited offers state-of-the-art technologies and superior interior appointments, positioning itself as the choice for luxury and innovation in the Venza range. This model adds:

- Heads-up display

- Digital display rearview mirror

- Illuminated front scuff plates

- Rain-sensing windshield wipers

- Star Gaze fixed panoramic glass roof with frost control

- Bird’s Eye View camera system with rear camera washer

Specifications sheet of the 2024 Toyota Venza Limited

The Toyota Venza is available now at Toyota dealers across Canada.